Philippines and China stress dialogue and mutual respect after Lazaro-Wang call

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a frank and constructive phone call, agreeing to manage differences through diplomatic dialogue and mutual respect. The call followed heated exchanges over the West Philippine Sea and a Chinese ambassador's remarks.

The Philippines and China have emphasized the need to maintain diplomatic dialogue and mutual respect despite their differences, Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said on Wednesday.

Lazaro spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi following a series of heated verbal exchanges between officials of Manila and Beijing. A graphic shared on her official X account shows Lazaro during a phone conversation with Wang on Nov. 3, 2026. She described the call as a frank and constructive discussion on the direction of Philippines-China relations. Both sides emphasized the need for continued diplomatic dialogue and the proper management of differences anchored on mutual respect, she said.

Also read Wang Yi Urges Philippines to Rein In Politicians Crossings Red Lines

Frank And Constructive Diplomatic Call

The DFA said in a separate statement that the two officials discussed the state of bilateral relations at length. The call was frank, pragmatic and constructive, the DFA said. Both officials recognized the importance of sustaining diplomatic engagement, avoiding actions and rhetoric that could heighten tensions, and resolving disputes peacefully. The DFA said relations between the two countries should be sustained through high-level exchanges, ministry-to-ministry channels, and appropriate bilateral and regional mechanisms.

Lazaro also conveyed to Wang that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looked forward to the participation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang in the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila. Wang said China anticipated Marcos' participation in the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China. The discussion also covered other matters of concern, including maritime issues, but focused on returning the relationship to an even keel and on upholding the 1975 Joint Communiqué, the DFA said.

Advertisement

The communiqué remains the enduring basis of Philippines-China cooperation and of the Philippines One China Policy, it added. Tensions between Manila and Beijing flared anew after Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan said China would easily win in a fight over the West Philippine Sea. Several Philippine officials subsequently urged Marcos to declare the Chinese envoy persona non grata over his remarks. The DFA had earlier summoned Quan over his remarks.

Diplomatic Tensions Over West Philippine Sea

The latest diplomatic tensions came amid longstanding territorial and maritime disputes between the two countries over the West Philippine Sea, which China continues to claim largely as its own. The tensions have prompted several Philippine business groups to call on both countries to exercise restraint.

In a joint statement, business organizations, including the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, and the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, urged Philippine and Chinese officials to renew diplomatic dialogue. The DFA welcomed the business groups' appeal, describing it as a constructive contribution to efforts to manage bilateral differences.

Diplomacy And Mutual Respect Key

The DFA has consistently maintained that diplomacy, dialogue, and mutually beneficial practical cooperation can be pursued without compromising the assertion and protection of the country's sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, it said.