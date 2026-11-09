Developers Urge SC to Dismiss Osmeña Carbon Market Petition

Megawide Construction Corp and Cebu2World Development Inc seek dismissal of Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña's petition regarding the Carbon Public Market redevelopment joint venture agreement.

Megawide Construction Corp and its subsidiary Cebu2World Development Inc are formally requesting the Supreme Court to dismiss a legal challenge filed by Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña regarding the redevelopment of the Carbon Public Market. The petition questions the validity of the joint venture agreement between the private developers and the Cebu City Government, which continues to progress despite ongoing legal scrutiny. Construction and redevelopment works at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City continued on Monday night, Nov. 9, 2026, even as the dispute reaches the nation's highest court.

Legal Basis for Dismissal Requested

The developers filed a 52-page comment before the Supreme Court Second Division, urging the High Court to uphold the earlier dismissal of Osmeña's case by the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 58. They specifically contested Osmeña's appeal of the RTC's Nov. 10, 2025 decision and Dec. 2, 2025 order. The legal argument rests on the doctrine of litis pendentia, which prevents separate lawsuits involving substantially the same parties, issues, and requested reliefs when an earlier case remains pending.

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The developers cited an earlier case filed in August 2021 by market vendors and taxpayers that is currently pending before RTC Branch 16. This case, identified as the Carbon case, challenges the joint venture agreement and raises concerns about privatization and vendor displacement. Megawide argued that Osmeña's petition raises the same issues and seeks the identical outcome as that earlier lawsuit. They asserted that cases involving public and taxpayer interests may have substantially identical parties even when the individuals filing them are different.

Procedural Authority and Timeline Details

C2W chief executive officer Louie Ferrer and the respondents also questioned Osmeña's authority to represent the City Government in its corporate capacity. They argued that he requires authorization from the City Council, noting that his former position as mayor or current role as vice mayor does not grant him independent legal standing. Additionally, they pointed to a third case filed in October 2025 by community members before RTC Branch 18, which also questions legislative measures connected to the redevelopment project.

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To counter claims of irregularities, the developers detailed the specific steps the Cebu City Government followed before awarding the project. Megawide submitted an unsolicited proposal on Oct. 11, 2019, which the City's Joint Venture Selection Committee accepted in March 2020. The draft agreement was reviewed by the Cebu City Legal Office, which raised no objection. The City Government later published an invitation for other interested parties to submit competing proposals in September and October 2020.

Dispute Over Contractual Classification

After finding a competing submission non-compliant, the committee recommended Megawide for the project. On Jan. 6, 2021, the City Council authorized then-mayor Edgardo Labella to sign the JVA, which was finalized on Jan. 11, 2021. The developers cited this timeline to prove the process complied with Cebu City Ordinance 2154 and the Local Government Code. They maintained that Ordinance 2154 does not limit joint ventures to the South Road Properties.

The respondents argued that Osmeña signed the measure when he was mayor, thus validating its application. They further claimed that the Carbon project is a contractual joint venture under Ordinance 2154, not a build-operate-transfer arrangement governed by Republic Act 6957 as amended by Republic Act 7718. On questions about land ownership involving the Cebu Port Authority and property classifications, the respondents said these matters require evidence and should be examined in a proper trial rather than through broad injunctions.

Next Steps in Judicial Review

The developers rejected Osmeña's reliance on the expanded power of judicial review under the 1987 Constitution. They stated that this constitutional provision does not exempt litigants from procedural rules such as standing and pre-existing litigation. Osmeña originally filed his case before the Cebu City RTC in 2022 to question whether the Cebu City Government had the legal authority to enter into the agreement. He elevated the case to the SC on Jan. 16, 2026, through a petition for review on certiorari. The Supreme Court will now evaluate the arguments regarding litis pendentia and procedural standing to determine if the case should proceed or be dismissed permanently.