Devastating Storms Claim Nine Lives in Eastern US, Power Outrages Widespread

Powerful storms sweep through the eastern US, leaving a trail of destruction and at least nine fatalities. Kentucky bears the brunt of the damage with eight deaths, while Atlanta records one death caused by a falling tree. Widespread power outages plague hundreds of thousands across the region.

Powerful storms wreaked havoc across the eastern United States, leaving at least nine people dead and hundreds of thousands without power. Eight fatalities were reported in Kentucky , where floodwaters trapped motorists and toppled trees, while a single death occurred in Atlanta, Georgia, caused by a falling tree. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, expressing heartbreak over the losses, warned that the death toll was expected to rise further.

He urged residents to avoid traveling as the severe weather persisted. Beshear confirmed that over 1,000 individuals had been rescued by emergency responders within a 24-hour period. The storm, originating in the South, intensified as it moved northward, affecting the Northeast which had recently endured a series of extreme weather events. Power outages affected over 500,000 customers from the South to New York state. The National Weather Service forecast a menacing shift towards the nation's heartland, predicting a surge of frigid Arctic air with record-breaking low temperatures, potentially plunging into a bone-chilling -60 degrees Fahrenheit (-51 degrees Celsius) in the Plains states bordering Canada





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STORMS FLOODING WINDS KENTUCKY GEORGIA POWER OUTAGES ARCTIC AIR COLD WAVE

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Storms in eastern US claim nine lives —officialsNew York — At least nine people have died in the eastern United States, including eight in Kentucky, as powerful storms brought flooding and exceptionally powerful winds, downing trees and cutting power, local officials announced Sunday.

Read more »

Trump Pardons Hundreds Convicted in Capitol Riot, Drawing Widespread CondemnationHundreds of individuals convicted in the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol were pardoned by President Donald Trump, sparking outrage from law enforcement, victim families, and lawmakers.

Read more »

Cebu City Councilors Advocate Piloting Materials Recovery Facilities Before Widespread ExpansionA Cebu City councilor urges for a pilot project approach to the proposed establishment of five Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) across the city. Councilor Nestor Archival emphasizes the need to demonstrate the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of the MRFs before committing to the construction of all five facilities.

Read more »

Trump Halts Federal Grants and Loans, Sparking Fears of Widespread DisruptionUS President Donald Trump has ordered a halt to all federal grants and loans, citing a need to align spending with his priorities. The move, which takes effect Tuesday, has sparked fears of widespread disruption to essential services and programs. Democrats have condemned the order as unlawful and dangerous.

Read more »

Trump White House rescinds memo freezing federal money after widespread confusionWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's budget office on Wednesday rescinded a memo freezing spending on federal loans and grants, less than two days after it sparked widespread confusion and legal challenges across the country.

Read more »

Fire Rescue Dogs Help Search for Missing Victims in Devastating California WildfiresIn the wake of devastating wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles, heroic canine search and rescue teams are playing a vital role in locating missing victims. The dogs, trained to detect human scent, are navigating through the charred remains of homes and landscapes, tirelessly searching for signs of life. Their efforts are crucial in providing hope and closure to families affected by the disaster.

Read more »