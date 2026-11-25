Isaiah Joe scores 21 points as the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 104-86 in their NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday, ending Detroit's skid and handing Orlando their first loss in group play.

Isaiah Joe scored 21 points in his first start for the Detroit Pistons as the team defeated the Orlando Magic 104-86 in their NBA Cup clash on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Kia Center. The victory snapped a two-game skid for Detroit and inflicted the first Cup loss on Orlando, who were aiming to secure first place in East Group A. The Pistons improved their record to 2-1 in group play, while the Magic fell to 1-2 in the tournament standings.

Joe Leads Detroit Offense in Cunningham Absence

Joe, who was traded from Oklahoma City to Detroit in July, started in place of All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who was a late scratch with right knee soreness. This marked Joe's seventh game since joining the Pistons, and he showcased his scoring ability by hitting 3-of-4 shots from long range in the fourth period alone. His performance was instrumental in a second-quarter surge where Detroit outscored Orlando 32-14, establishing a lead that the Magic could not overcome despite their efforts in the second half.

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Key Contributors and Defensive Dominance

Daniss Jenkins contributed significantly with 15 points, all scored in the first half, and added 10 assists to facilitate the offense. Kevin Huerter and Ronald Holland II each added 13 points, while John Collins contributed 12 for Detroit. The Pistons have now won five consecutive games when holding their opponents to fewer than 100 points. This defensive intensity was evident throughout the contest, as Detroit forced 20 turnovers from Orlando and limited high-efficiency shooting opportunities for their eastern conference rivals.

Magic Struggle Without Top Starters

Orlando was unable to capitalize on their offensive rebounding advantage, leading the count 6-0 in the first quarter but converting only nine of 27 field-goal attempts for a 33.3% success rate. The Magic shot 5-of-18 from the field in the opening frame and committed 11 turnovers, struggling to find rhythm against Detroit's defense. Franz Wagner had just two points on 1-of-8 shooting at halftime, stifled by Ausar Thompson's suffocating defense. Thompson finished the game with a versatile stat line of six points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and four blocks.

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Second Half Surge and Final Stand

Desmond Bane led the Magic with 21 points, scoring 16 of them in the second half, while Franz Wagner added 20 points with 18 coming after the break. Tristan da Silva totaled 16 points for Orlando, and Wendell Carter Jr. contributed nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Despite the individual efforts of Bane and Wagner, the Magic could not overcome Detroit's balanced attack and early lead. Detroit closed the game with a 31-25 edge in the fourth quarter to secure the 104-86 victory.

Impact on NBA Cup Group Standings

The result has significant implications for the NBA Cup group standings, as the Pistons solidified their position in East Group A while the Magic suffered a setback in their pursuit of the top spot. Detroit remains undefeated in their recent form when playing strong defense, having now won five straight games under that metric. The Magic will look to bounce back in their next matchup, needing to reduce turnovers and improve shooting efficiency to compete with top-tier opponents. This loss marks a pivotal moment in the group stage for both teams as they navigate the remainder of the tournament.