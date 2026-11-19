The Detroit Pistons secured a 122-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. John Collins led the charge with 20 points while seven players reached double figures for Detroit.

The Detroit Pistons defeated the New Orleans Pelicans with a final score of 122-109 on Wednesday night. John Collins led the offensive effort for Detroit by scoring 20 points. Seven different players reached double figures in scoring during the contest.

Detroit Dominates Fourth Quarter

Detroit opened the final period with a decisive 12-2 run to take control of the game. Javonte Green hit a three-point shot with 8:06 remaining to extend the lead to 104-88. John Collins added a trey with 5:17 left to push the margin to 117-98. The Pistons cruised to their fourth win in their last five games after this performance.

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Pistons Score Efficiency and Roster

Detroit shot 53.2% from the field and 17-for-32 from 3-point range, which is 53.1%. Javonte Green contributed 18 points and seven rebounds for the winning team. Paul Reed and Daniss Jenkins each added 17 points to the tally. Kevin Huerter and Isaiah Joe scored 11 apiece. Ausar Thompson finished with 10 points in the victory.

Pelicans Season Struggles Continue

The New Orleans Pelicans have now lost seven of their last eight games in the NBA. Zion Williamson scored 24 points for the visitors. Jordan Poole recorded season highs with 22 points and three 3-pointers. Jeremiah Fears added 16 points while Saddiq Bey had 10 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

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Pelicans Defensive Breakdown

New Orleans struggled significantly in the final period of the game. The team shot just 35% from the field, making 7-of-20 attempts in the fourth quarter. Detroit maintained their lead throughout the third quarter and carried a 92-86 advantage into the fourth. Jaron Pierre Jr. scored at the buzzer to tie the game at 31-all at the end of the first quarter for New Orleans.

Pistons Injury Report and Absences

The Detroit Pistons played without several key players during this matchup. Star guard Cade Cunningham sat out with right knee soreness. The roster was also missing Duncan Robinson due to a left quad strain. Ron Holland II was out with a left knee contusion. Taurean Prince and Jalen Duren were absent due to right knee and hamstring strains respectively. Isaiah Joe returned from a right hip contusion after missing the past 10 games. Tolu Smith hit a layup with 3:21 left in the second quarter to move Detroit ahead 57-48.