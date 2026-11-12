DepEd Sets Rules for Distributing 231,725 Laptops to Public School Teachers

DepEd has released selection guidelines for 231,725 laptops under the Laptops for Teachers initiative, with the rollout starting November 9, 2026, prioritizing teachers with the greatest need.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued selection guidelines for distributing 231,725 newly procured laptops to public school teachers, with the rollout officially starting on November 9, 2026. The rules apply to the Laptops for Teachers (L4T) initiative, which DepEd says is designed to direct limited resources to the teachers with the greatest need for a device.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the guidelines will ensure that the laptops reach educators who can use them most effectively for teaching and learning. Angara also stated that equity is central to the policy, with priority given to teachers who have never received a government-issued or school-issued laptop, and that the rules set clear standards so schools can select recipients fairly and transparently.

Also read Can DepEd buy over 267,000 laptops in 2027? That’s up to Congress

How the 231,725 Laptops Will Be Allocated

The Department of Education's procurement covers 169,008 Mac-based laptops and 62,717 Windows-based units for teachers. An additional 3,646 MacBook Neo units were procured for administrative officers, bringing the total number of units in the program to 231,725 for teachers and administrators combined.

DepEd said that through competitive public bidding it achieved significant cost reductions while securing packages that include built-in productivity tools, nationwide delivery, professional training, and an unprecedented five-year extended warranty. The department described these packages as comprehensive, linking the purchase terms to the long-term use of the devices in classrooms.

Advertisement

To determine how many units each area receives, DepEd allocated the available laptops proportionately based on teacher counts across regions, divisions, and schools, using a structured formula. Distribution will begin with schools that have not previously received laptops under the Laptops for Teachers component of the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP). Within those schools, a teacher may qualify if they have not been issued a laptop through other government programs, local government units, or donations to the school.

Selection within each school is based on evaluating each teacher's existing access to gadgets, teaching responsibilities, and digital readiness. To qualify, a teacher must hold an active teaching assignment, have an active DepEd email with multi-factor authentication enabled, and lack a working government-issued or school-issued laptop received between January 1, 2023, and November 6, 2026. Personally owned laptops and shared equipment do not disqualify a teacher.

Three-Tier Priority Rules for School Heads

When the number of eligible teachers exceeds the available units, school heads must follow a strict three-tier priority order set by DepEd. The first priority goes to teachers without a government laptop who actively lead educational technology efforts, such as ICT coordinators, EdTech champions, or Khan Academy teachers. Holding such a title alone is not enough, as the guidelines require active contribution.

The second priority covers all other eligible teachers who do not have an individual laptop. The third priority accommodates eligible previous recipients whose earlier units were ruined by calamities, declared unserviceable, or lost to theft or robbery. Under the guidelines, seniority and non-teaching duties do not grant any priority in the selection process.

Advertisement

If a priority group has more applicants than remaining units, schools must conduct a witnessed drawing of lots. The drawing may be done manually or through the Teacher Assignment for Laptop Allocation (TALA) system. School heads and property custodians must finalize recipient lists on the TALA platform at tala.deped.gov.ph by November 15, 2026. DepEd said this step establishes clear accountability over the selection process and creates, for the first time, a unified and systematic inventory and property management system for school-issued devices.

Government Property Rules and Next Steps

DepEd reminded recipients that the laptops remain government property. Teachers who are promoted or reassigned outside the teaching track must surrender their devices for reallocation. Units will be enrolled in DepEd's Mobile Device Management system, and unauthorized sales or transfers are strictly prohibited.

For teachers, the practical effect is that eligibility depends on a documented record of their past device access and their active teaching status, not on length of service. For school heads and property custodians, the November 15, 2026 deadline for finalizing recipient lists on the TALA platform marks the key administrative milestone before distribution proceeds under the schedule DepEd has set.