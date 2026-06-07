DepEd reports near‑record enrollment for 2026‑27 and refutes class‑suspension rumors

Enrollment for the 2026‑27 school year has already reached close to twenty six million, with an expected total of twenty six point four million by the end of June. The Department of Education dismissed false reports of a blanket class suspension, stating that schools are ready and that any closures will be targeted and based on local conditions.

The Department of Education announced that enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year has already reached close to twenty six million learners, according to Assistant Secretary Jocelyn Andaya who spoke on a radio interview on Sunday.

She said the figure was recorded as of the previous Friday and that the Department expects the total to climb to roughly twenty six point four million by the time the enrollment period closes at the end of June. The numbers are essentially the same as those reported for the preceding academic year, indicating a stable demand for public education across the country.

Andaya highlighted that many senior high school students are still completing work commitments or travelling from provincial areas, which has delayed their enrollment despite the official start of classes on June eight. The official also used the opportunity to counter circulating rumors that classes would be suspended. She cited a statement from DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, who assured parents and students that schools are fully prepared for the new term, describing the facilities as clean, organized and safe.

The Secretary emphasized that the opening of classes in June will proceed as scheduled and that any reports of a blanket suspension are unfounded. In addition to the enrollment update, the Department outlined a new monitoring framework aimed at tracking key indicators of physical infrastructure, learner support services and instructional readiness. This system will help education officials identify where resources and interventions are most needed as schools gear up for the upcoming term.

Under DepEd Order number fourteen series of 2026, school heads are empowered to work closely with division superintendents and local government units to implement targeted, granular class suspensions when specific community conditions warrant it. The goal is to avoid blanket cancellations that affect entire divisions and instead focus on the grades or classrooms directly impacted by local disruptions. This approach is expected to enhance the efficiency of response measures while maintaining continuity of learning for the majority of students





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Enrollment School Year 2026‑27 Class Suspension Policy Deped Readiness Education Monitoring

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