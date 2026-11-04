DepEd reports learners with reading difficulties fell from 6.7 million to 4.5 million after one year of the ARAL program.

The Department of Education (DepEd) reported that the number of learners with reading difficulties under its Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) program fell from 6.7 million to 4.5 million. Education Secretary Sonny Angara described the results as encouraging, noting that the improvement was recorded after only one year of implementation.

Angara made the remarks in Filipino and English during an interview on Wednesday, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Iloilo Numeracy and Literacy Expo at Punta Villa Resort in Iloilo. The DepEd chief tied the national reading results to education efforts taking place in Iloilo, where the expo was held.

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How the ARAL Program Targets Reading Gaps

The ARAL program is designed to address learning deficiencies so that reading difficulties do not carry over from one school year to the next, Angara said. The program's purpose is to stop reading problems from moving forward as students advance through their grade levels.

By focusing on learning deficiencies directly, DepEd aims to keep learners from entering each new school year with the same unresolved reading problems. Angara's explanation placed the emphasis on continuity, meaning that a difficulty identified in one year should not become a permanent barrier in the next.

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Weather Guidelines and Alternative Learning Modes

DepEd has issued policy guidelines on weather conditions that provide for alternative learning modes when temperatures become too high. Angara presented this policy as a separate measure that protects the continuity of instruction when heat affects classrooms.

The guidelines apply when temperatures reach levels considered too high for normal classroom activity. The specific alternative learning modes were not detailed in the interview, so the available information covers the existence of the policy and its purpose rather than its full operational steps.

Local Funding and Classroom Construction in Iloilo

Local governments in Iloilo are providing funds to complement the national government's assistance for classroom construction, Angara said. He added that the classroom deficit is decreasing in Iloilo and Panay, which points to progress in school infrastructure in both areas.

Angara's remarks framed the reading results and the infrastructure effort as parts of the same broader push by DepEd. The interview did not include reactions from other officials, teachers, or community groups, so the statements reflect the position of the education secretary as he presented it.

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Real-World Impact for Learners in Iloilo and Panay

The reported decline from 6.7 million to 4.5 million learners with reading difficulties represents a drop of 2.2 million learners after one year of ARAL. For parents, teachers, and students, this means that a substantially smaller number of learners are still struggling with reading in the program's first year.

Angara described the results as very encouraging, signaling DepEd's assessment that the program is producing measurable gains. The secretary's statement suggests that the department views the first-year figures as an early sign that the program's approach to learning gaps is working.

The next steps mentioned in the interview include continued implementation of the ARAL program, the weather-related policy guidelines that allow alternative learning modes, and further classroom construction supported by both local and national funds. No specific dates for these steps were given beyond the Wednesday interview in Iloilo.