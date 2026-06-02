DepEd Overhauls Academic Calendar and Grading System for SY 2026-2027

The Philippine Department of Education implements a three-term calendar and adjusted grading system starting June 2025, aiming to address the learning crisis by maximizing teaching days and simplifying lesson planning.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in the Philippines is rolling out significant changes for the upcoming school year (SY) 2026-2027, including a shift from a quarterly to a three-term academic calendar and an adjusted grading system .

Starting June 8, millions of public school students will experience a new schedule aimed at addressing the country's learning crisis by providing more solid teaching days and reducing the impact of class suspensions due to natural hazards and major events. Education Undersecretary Carmela Oracion emphasized that the reforms are designed to ensure that learning is not compressed and that students have ample time for both academics and extracurricular activities.

The new three-term calendar divides the school year into three terms: Term 1 from June 8 to September 15, Term 2 from September 16 to December 18, and Term 3 from January 4 to April 8. Each term consists of an opening block (first week for orientation and baseline assessments), an instructional block (the longest period for lessons and exams), and an end-of-term block (nine to ten days for report cards, remediation programs like the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning or ARAL Program, parent-teacher conferences, and wellness breaks).

Oracion stressed that the end-of-term block is not solely academic but also supports the holistic development of learners, including leadership and communication skills. To align with the new calendar, lesson planning has been simplified. The new template includes ways forward such as reflection activities and extended learning opportunities outside the classroom. Regular check-ins are encouraged to monitor student comprehension without waiting until the last minute.

Education Assistant Secretary Jerome Buenviaje noted that teachers have flexibility to adjust lessons based on class progress, and lessons not covered in one term can be integrated into the next. However, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers and the Teachers' Dignity Coalition have requested a list of most essential learning competencies, which DepEd has yet to provide. Buenviaje emphasized the importance of schools creating their own inventories of taught lessons and coordinating with division offices.

Teachers must identify struggling students by the fifth week of a term and provide ARAL sessions either after classes or during the end-of-term block. Through this system, DepEd aims to secure at least 163 days of solid teaching.

Additionally, a new grading system is being phased in. For SY 2026-2027, a transmutation table will still be used, but students must achieve a raw score of 70 to 72.99 to get a passing grade of 75, compared to the previous 60 raw score being transmuted to 75. This adjustment serves as a transition to a zero-based grading system by SY 2027-2028, where students will receive their exact raw scores without transmutation.

Teachers will administer two summative tests per term: the first covering the initial 15 instructional days and the second covering the next 15 days. A term examination will be held in the last week of the instructional block.

For example, in Term 1, teacher-made summative tests are scheduled for July 6 and July 28, with the term exam on August 28 and September 1. The revised senior high school curriculum also reduces the four tracks (Academic, Technical-Vocational Livelihood, Sports, Arts and Design) to two: Academic and Technical-Professional (Tech-Pro). These comprehensive reforms are expected to address the learning gaps exacerbated by the pandemic and natural disasters, ensuring a more resilient and effective education system





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Deped Reforms Three-Term Calendar Grading System Philippine Education Learning Crisis

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