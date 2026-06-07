DepEd Opens SY 2026-2027 with Focus on Reforms and Learning Recovery

The Department of Education officially begins School Year 2026-2027 with 26 million learners expected, highlighting reforms for better learning and teacher support while addressing challenges like classroom shortages and learning gaps.

Millions of students across the country returned to school on Monday as the Department of Education (DepEd) officially opened School Year 2026-2027 , marking the start of another academic year amid continuing efforts to improve the quality of basic education.

Education officials expect around 26 million learners to enroll in public and private schools nationwide for the new school year, a figure that highlights the scale of the country's educational system. Schools have been preparing for the reopening through classroom readiness activities, teacher deployment, learning material distribution, and coordination with local government units to ensure a smooth transition back to classrooms.

The opening of classes also comes as the government continues to push programs aimed at addressing learning gaps that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on foundational skills and teacher support. DepEd has announced a series of reforms for School Year 2026-2027 under the banner 'Better Learning, Stronger Teacher Support.

' These reforms include the rollout of updated curricula that emphasize critical thinking and problem-solving, as well as targeted interventions for struggling learners. Literacy and numeracy improvement remain key priorities, with programs such as 'Bawat Bata Bumabasa' (Every Child Reads) and 'Math-in-Action' designed to boost basic competencies.

Additionally, DepEd has expanded its professional development initiatives for teachers, offering specialized training in inclusive education and digital pedagogy. To address persistent challenges like classroom shortages and overcrowding, the department has accelerated the construction of new school buildings and the repair of existing facilities.

However, many urban schools continue to implement shifting schedules and other temporary measures to accommodate growing student populations while awaiting permanent infrastructure solutions. Despite the optimism, concerns remain over teacher workload and the adequacy of resources in remote and conflict-affected areas. DepEd has acknowledged that while progress has been made, much work remains to ensure equitable access to quality education.

The opening week will be closely monitored by DepEd officials, who will address issues as they arise, including transportation bottlenecks and weather-related disruptions. Local government units have been coordinating with schools on safety, traffic management, and emergency response, particularly in flood-prone regions during the rainy season. As the school year unfolds, DepEd aims to sustain its reforms and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders to create a more resilient and responsive education system.

The department has also emphasized the importance of community involvement in supporting students' academic and socio-emotional well-being, especially as the effects of the pandemic continue to linger





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Deped School Year 2026-2027 Education Reforms Learning Gaps Teacher Support

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