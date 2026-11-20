Education Secretary Sonny Angara introduces the GuroXL professional development program for teachers receiving laptops in Antipolo, marking a key step in DepEd's digitalization efforts. The initiative supports the nationwide distribution of devices to enhance classroom instruction and teacher productivity.

The Department of Education has initiated a comprehensive digital transformation strategy by combining hardware distribution with intensive professional development for public school educators. This coordinated approach aims to ensure that the technological resources provided are effectively integrated into daily classroom instruction and administrative tasks.

GuroXL Training Launches In Antipolo With Teachers

Education Secretary Sonny Angara officially launched the GuroXL program, a customized professional development initiative designed to accelerate digital literacy among educators. The launch event took place during the distribution of technology equipment to a specific group of one thousand four hundred forty-one public school teachers from sixty-two schools in Antipolo City. These educators received MacBook Neo laptops under the DepEd Computerization Program and immediately engaged in guided training sessions. The sessions were structured to demonstrate practical applications of the devices for classroom instruction, ensuring that teachers could utilize the technology to enhance their teaching methods from the start of the distribution process.

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Core Details Of Laptop Procurement And Distribution

The rollout of these devices builds upon a nationwide laptop distribution program that was previously initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Angara in Dagupan City on November 9. The Department of Education has awarded contracts for a total of two hundred thirty-one thousand seven hundred twenty-five teacher laptops. This large-scale procurement includes one hundred sixty-nine thousand eight hundred eight MacBook Neo units and sixty-two thousand seven hundred seventeen Windows-based laptops. Additionally, the Department acquired three thousand six hundred forty-six MacBook Neo units specifically intended for administrative officers. These packages were procured through competitive public bidding at an approximate cost of forty-three thousand pesos per unit. This price point is significantly lower than the suggested retail prices for similar devices. Each package includes a five-year warranty, built-in productivity software, logistics support, technical assistance, and professional development resources.

Angara Positions Digital Tools As Critical For Productivity

Secretary Angara emphasized that the initiative is designed to provide educators with the best possible resources to support their existing dedication. He acknowledged that teachers often perform above and beyond requirements without technological aids, and the government remains fully committed to supporting them. Angara urged educators to maximize the potential of these tools to improve productivity and save time. He stated that the devices can help teachers become more effective in their roles and better serve their learners. The President and the Department of Education have expressed full backing for these efforts to modernize the educational landscape. Angara also indicated that he supports stricter social media regulations for children aged sixteen and below as part of a broader strategy to protect young users online.

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Implementation Mechanism Through Educational Agencies

The GuroXL training program is coordinated through a collaborative effort involving the National Educators Academy of the Philippines, the DepEd Information and Communications Technology Service, and the Bureau of Learning Delivery. This multi-agency approach ensures that the training is standardized and aligned with the specific needs of the Department of Education. A key feature of the GuroXL program is that teachers train using the exact same laptops that are assigned to them. This hands-on method allows educators to become familiar with their specific devices and software environments during the professional development sessions. The integration of training with distribution ensures that teachers are not only receiving hardware but are also equipped with the necessary skills to implement it effectively in their schools.

Long-Term Impact On Basic Education Digitalization

The launch in Antipolo City represents a significant step in the Department of Education's broader mission to accelerate digitalization in basic education. By providing both the hardware and the necessary training, the program aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure that teachers are prepared for modern educational demands. The inclusion of administrative officers in the laptop distribution further supports the efficiency of school operations. The five-year warranty and ongoing technical support included in each package provide long-term security for the investment. As the Department of Education continues to distribute devices and conduct training sessions, the goal is to create a more productive and effective teaching force across the country.