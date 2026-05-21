DepEd Highlighted as Palarong Pambansa 2026 Approaches

Palarong Pambansa continues to produce world-class athletes who excel in international competitions. Many notable athletes cite their Palaro participation as the start of their journey to international success.

The Department of Education highlighted how the Philippines’ premier school-based sports competition, the Palarong Pambansa , continues to produce world-class athletes who excel in international competitions.

The agency cited the success of athletes who first competed in the Palaro, a national level school competition, as an example of how the event serves as a platform for discovering and developing Filipino talent. Many notable athletes, including EJ Obiena, Carlos Yulo, Karl Eldrew Yulo, Elaiza Yulo, Kenji “Chog” Moral, Anthony Canaso, Jhul Ian Cañalita, Tennielle Madis, Sam Cantada, Rhose Almendralejo, and Mary Janelle Tan, rose to prominence after participating in the Palarong Pambansa.

DepEd emphasizes that these athletes reflect the importance of the Palarong Pambansa in identifying and cultivating top-notch Filipino athletes. The agency stated that the Palarong Pambansa continues to be a vital platform for discovering and developing talented individuals who can make a name for themselves in the world of sports. The 2026 Palarong Pambansa will open on May 24 in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, marking a new chapter in the event’s history.

A new batch of student-athletes is expected to take center stage, following in the footsteps of their predecessors who have achieved remarkable success in international competitions





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Palarong Pambansa Department Of Education Filipino Athletes EJ Obiena Carlos Yulo Kenji “Chog” Moral Tennielle Madis Sam Cantada Rhose Almendralejo International Competitions MSF Counterparts High School Child Participants

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