Education Secretary Sonny Angara praises public school teachers after basic education achieves the highest net satisfaction rating among all government agencies in the third quarter of 2026.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara has publicly recognized the nationwide efforts of public school teachers and field personnel following a new survey that ranked basic education as the top-performing government service in the Philippines. This distinction comes from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll conducted during the third quarter of 2026, which highlighted the exceptional performance of the Department of Education under the current administration.

Survey Results Reveal Top Education Ratings

The national SWS survey, which was executed between September 21 and September 27, 2026, recorded a +61 net satisfaction rating for the specific service of providing youth with basic education in public elementary and high schools. The Social Weather Stations classifies a score of +61 as very good, marking the highest net satisfaction score among all 19 specific performance areas evaluated under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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Additionally, the metric for improving the quality of children's education secured a +50 net satisfaction score, which also falls within the very good classification established by the polling group. These figures demonstrate a consistent and strong positive public sentiment toward the public education system, reinforcing its status as a leading public service provider during the period analyzed.

Acknowledging Frontline Educators and Staff

Reflecting on these impressive findings, Secretary Angara emphasized that the credit for this success belongs primarily to the educators who serve daily on the frontlines of public schools across the archipelago. He stated that this strong vote of public confidence is a direct testament to the dedication, resilience, and hard work of teachers, school heads, and education workers who operate throughout the country.

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Angara noted that even amid complex institutional challenges and evolving learning needs, these educators show up every day committed to nurturing Filipino learners. Their quiet work in classrooms across the country remains the cornerstone of public satisfaction in basic education, according to the Secretary, who praised their unwavering commitment despite ongoing systemic hurdles.

Policy Reforms and Future Strategic Goals

While positive feedback from the public is encouraging, the Department of Education views these survey results as a motivation to accelerate policy reforms and expand structural support for the basic education sector. Angara added that they treat these high marks not as a finish line, but as a driving force to build on existing progress and ensure that the momentum continues into the future.

The Department remains committed to implementing strategic initiatives focused on curriculum refinement, teacher support programs, and classroom infrastructure development to sustain momentum across public elementary and high schools nationwide. Angara stressed the importance of ensuring that teachers receive the support, resources, and career advancement they deserve while keeping the focus firmly set on elevating learning outcomes for every learner.