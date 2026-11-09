Marcos Leads Distribution of 231,725 Laptops to Public School Teachers, Starting in Dagupan City

President Marcos led the ceremonial turnover of 209 laptops in Dagupan City, part of 231,725 laptops allocated for public school teachers, including 169,008 MacBook Neo units and 62,717 Windows devices.

The first batch of 231,725 laptops allocated for public school teachers was distributed during a ceremonial turnover in Dagupan City on Monday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the initial distribution of 209 laptops, joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

Of the total 231,725 laptops to be distributed, 169,008 are MacBook Neo units, and 62,717 run on Windows, according to the Department of Education. Another 3,646 MacBook Neo devices are assigned to administrative officers. In his speech, Marcos stressed that modernizing the education system entails providing teachers the resources and support they need to perform their duties effectively in the classroom.

Also read Marcos: Teachers among 'most important' partners in nation-building

These laptops will equip our school personnel with the tools that they need to carry out their duties more efficiently, Marcos said. The distribution started with 209 MacBook Neo units turned over to public school teachers and administrative officers across 10 schools in Dagupan City, Pangasinan. Among the recipients was Dagupan City National High School, which received 72 MacBook Neo units, a huge jump from the four official laptops it had for teachers.

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The school has 312 personnel serving around 5,000 high school students. I know many of you bought your own, used your own salary, just to do the work that you have to do. That should not be your burden anymore, Marcos told teachers in a speech. He also highlighted that the DepEd has drastically reduced the administrative workload for educators, cutting required forms from 174 down to 75, with only five requiring regular completion.

Long before the first bell rings, many of our teachers are already preparing for the day. When the last bell rings, there are still lessons to prepare, papers to check, and more importantly, young people who need someone to listen, to guide, and to encourage them, Marcos said. The president also highlighted progress under the Expanded Career Progression System, which has reclassified over 82,100 teachers and school heads nationwide, including more than 10,200 in Pangasinan province alone.

DepEd Computerization Program Timeline

Simultaneous with the ceremonial rollout of the laptops was the oath-taking of the 5,211 promoted school personnel and heads in the province, and the hiring of 234 new School Counselor Associates. The DepEd Computerization Program includes 172,654 MacBook Neo units and 62,717 Windows-based units, according to the education department. The MacBooks will be distributed until March 2027. From 2022 to 2025, the department procured and delivered 140,430 laptops for teachers.

With around 900,000 public school teachers in the country, the DepEd explained how it will decide who receives new laptops. The distribution focuses on schools that have not previously received teacher laptops through the DepEd Computerization Program, other government programs, local government units, or donors. Teachers must not have a working laptop issued by the government or school and received between January 1, 2023 and November 6, 2026.

The education department clarified that having shared equipment or a personally bought laptop will not disqualify a teacher. Selection within each school strictly prioritizes teachers with the greatest need for a functional device by evaluating their existing access to gadgets, teaching responsibilities, and digital readiness consistently and fairly, the agency said.

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Priority Categories for Teacher Laptops

If eligible teachers exceed available units, the first priority will be teachers without a government-issued laptop who actively lead educational technology efforts, such as ICT coordinators, EdTech champions, or similar roles. The third priority category consists of teachers who were previous laptop recipients, but their units have been declared unserviceable, destroyed by calamities, or lost to theft or robbery. Seniority and non-teaching duties do not grant priority.

If a priority group exceeds remaining units, schools must conduct a witnessed drawing of lots manually or through the Teacher Assignment for Laptop Allocation (TALA) system, the DepEd said. The TALA system is the education department's new registration app for device inventory and property management. School heads must review teacher assignments and individual laptop issuance history. This must be coordinated with the school property custodian.

TALA System and Device Management

The finalized list, which includes recipients and ranked alternates, must be encoded into the TALA system by Sunday, November 15. Teachers promoted or reassigned outside the teaching track must surrender their devices for reallocation. Units will be enrolled in DepEd's Mobile Device Management system, and unauthorized sales or transfers are strictly prohibited, it said. Apple previously said the Philippine government's acquisition of the MacBook Neo model was its biggest education deal ever for Mac.

The laptops are part of the DepEd Computerization Program, which aims to provide teachers with modern tools for effective classroom instruction and administrative tasks.