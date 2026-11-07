DepEd Clarifies Age-Independent Assessment for Aging School Buildings

The Department of Education outlines its structural assessment protocol for aging classrooms. DepEd confirms that 50-year-old buildings undergo condition-based evaluations rather than automatic demolition to ensure student safety and optimal resource allocation.

The Department of Education has issued a formal clarification regarding the management of aging educational infrastructure, specifically addressing concerns about school buildings that have reached the 50-year age threshold. DepEd emphasized that reaching this specific milestone does not automatically mandate the demolition or replacement of these structures. Instead, the agency will initiate comprehensive, condition-based assessments to determine the precise structural integrity and safety of each facility before making any final decisions.

Assessment Framework for Aging Facilities

Addressing data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education which estimates that 51,222 classrooms will hit the 50-year mark by 2028, DepEd stressed that chronological age is not the sole determinant for facility disposal. The Education Facilities Division employs a systematic, risk-informed evaluation framework to assess structures individually. This method ensures that budget allocations are guided by the actual physical condition of the buildings rather than arbitrary age limits.

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Under this structured framework, aging classrooms are categorized into distinct tiers based on their structural readiness. Classrooms currently in good condition will continue to be utilized and maintained, a process that extends their operational lifespan by an estimated 15 years. This approach allows the government to maximize the utility of existing assets while minimizing unnecessary construction costs.

Targeted Repairs and Maintenance Strategies

For facilities identified as requiring basic maintenance, DepEd mandates prompt repairs utilizing Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses funds. These targeted interventions are designed to add an additional 10 years of serviceability to the infrastructure. By addressing wear and tear through consistent upkeep, the agency aims to sustain safe learning environments without incurring the high costs associated with complete reconstruction projects.

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Structures requiring significant work will undergo rehabilitation efforts where technical feasibility and safety protocols permit. This mid-tier intervention extends the operational life of the facility by five years. Rehabilitation focuses on restoring critical structural elements to ensure that the buildings remain safe and functional for students and educators during this extended period.

Long-Term Replacement Projections

Facilities assessed as structurally compromised or beyond the point of feasible repair are scheduled for immediate demolition and replacement. DepEd projects that 18,132 classrooms per year may require such replacement between 2026 and 2030. This projection highlights the substantial scale of infrastructure renewal required to keep pace with the aging educational landscape across the nation.

Looking further ahead, DepEd estimates that 18,380 classrooms per year will need replacement between 2031 and 2035. Secretary Angara stressed that a sustained repair and rehabilitation budget is essential to preventing premature condemnation of usable buildings. This financial commitment is viewed as critical for maximizing government resources and ensuring that funds are directed toward the most urgent safety needs.

Multi-Pronged Construction Approaches

DepEd continues to pursue multi-pronged strategies to accelerate classroom construction and address historical backlogs in school facilities. The agency is actively pursuing partnerships with local government units, private organizations, and other government agencies to support these efforts. These collaborations are intended to accelerate the delivery of new classrooms and ensure safe learning spaces nationwide.

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The focus on targeted repairs and strategic rehabilitation serves as a complementary measure to new construction initiatives. By carefully evaluating each building's condition, DepEd aims to balance the immediate need for safety with the long-term financial sustainability of the national education budget. This data-driven approach ensures that every investment in educational infrastructure delivers maximum value and longevity.