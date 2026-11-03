DepEd Apple Laptop Deal Covers Only 25 Percent of Philippine Teachers

The Department of Education's partnership with Apple for MacBook Neo devices leaves 75 percent of public school teachers without work laptops, according to the Alliance of Concerned Teachers.

The Department of Education in the Philippines has finalized a major procurement agreement with Apple Inc. to supply MacBook Neo laptops to public school staff. Despite the scale of this initiative, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines stated on Tuesday that approximately seventy-five percent of public school teachers still lack government-provided work devices.

Procurement Details and Device Allocation

The DepEd announced earlier this year that it purchased 172,654 Apple MacBook Neo laptops as part of its ongoing Computerization Program. These devices are intended for both teaching personnel and administrative support staff across the national education system. The specific allocation plan designates 169,008 units for teachers and reserves 3,646 units for administrative employees.

Also read Apple Signs Biggest Education Deal Ever With Philippines for 172,000 MacBook Neos

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Sonny M. Angara welcomed the participation of Apple in this procurement effort. He emphasized that the initiative aims to provide educators with world-class hardware backed by robust training programs. The goal is to ensure teachers have the necessary tools to focus on their primary responsibility of teaching children.

Pricing Structure and Warranty Terms

DepEd secured these laptops at an approximate cost of P43,000 per unit. This price point is roughly P6,900 cheaper than the base model suggested retail price of P49,900. The procurement contract includes additional value-added services such as a five-year warranty, built-in productivity tools, delivery logistics, and professional development resources.

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Apple Chief Executive Officer John Ternus described the partnership as the company biggest education deal for Mac products. During Apple Financial Results Conference Call for the fourth quarter of 2026, Ternus expressed optimism about opportunities ahead. He highlighted promising areas including health, emerging markets, enterprise solutions, and education sectors.

Teacher Shortages and Distribution Challenges

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers chairperson Ruby Bernardo criticized the current distribution metrics. She noted that even when combining previously contracted units with the new batch, the vast majority of teachers remain without government-provided laptops. The agency currently estimates a ratio of one laptop for every ten teachers nationwide.

This limited device availability has forced some schools to establish their own distribution processes. Ms. Bernardo reported that some institutions have raffled off the devices while others left distribution to the principal discretion. She argued that it is deeply unjust for teachers burdened by low salaries and excessive workloads to go into debt just to perform their jobs.

National Teacher Population and Future Plans

The landmark deal bumps the agency awarded laptop contracts to 231,725 teachers nationwide. However, ACT underscored that this figure only covers about twenty-five percent of the teacher population across the country. The Philippines currently employs nearly 900,000 public school teachers in total.

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Under the 2026 national budget, DepEd plans to hire 32,916 additional teachers to address shortages. Ms. Bernardo reiterated that the organization is asking the department to provide devices for everyone as originally promised. The gap between the number of devices and actual need remains a significant concern for educator unions.