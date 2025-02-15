DepEd and NEA Partner to Light Up Last Mile Schools Across the Philippines

The Department of Education (DepEd) and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to provide reliable electricity to Last Mile Schools (LMS) nationwide. This partnership aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure every child has access to modern education.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has joined forces with the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to illuminate a brighter future for Last Mile Schools (LMS) across the Philippines. This ambitious partnership, spearheaded by the Marcos Administration 's commitment to inclusive development, aims to deliver reliable electricity to off-grid and underserved schools, empowering learners with the tools necessary to thrive in the modern world.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara underscored the profound impact of this initiative, stating, 'In the past, power has given us access, entertainment, and commerce. What we are giving now is not just electricity; we are giving hope to the people.'This collaboration signifies a shared vision to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to quality education for every child, regardless of their location. Funding for this endeavor will be sourced from a combination of government allocations, grants, and partnerships with electric cooperatives, local government units, and the private sector. NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda emphasized the significance of this collective effort, stating, 'This reflects a shared vision to ensure every child, no matter how remote, has access to modern education.'The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by key figures in the energy and education sectors, including DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla, UP President Atty. Angelo Jimenez, and officials from DepEd and electric cooperatives. The event highlighted the collaborative spirit driving this transformative initiative and underscored the commitment of stakeholders to empower the next generation through reliable access to electricity and quality education.





