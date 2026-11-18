Philippine and Bangsamoro officials condemn the shooting death of Datu Piang school principal Dionel Villabito Mahusay and urge a thorough investigation into the violent crime.

School principal Dionel Villabito Mahusay was fatally shot in Bangsamoro, triggering strong condemnation from top Philippine and regional education officials. The Department of Education and the Ministry of the Basic, Higher and Technical Education have demanded justice for the educator and safety for teachers.

Investigation Into Deadly Shooting in Datu Piang

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region identified the victim as Dionel Villabito Mahusay, a resident of the area and the principal of Datu Pendililang Elementary School in the neighboring town of Datu Piang. Law enforcement agencies initiated their probe after receiving a call from a concerned citizen at 8:20 am regarding the shooting incident in the location.

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According to preliminary investigations, the victim had just exited his home and was driving his minivan when armed suspects intercepted his vehicle. The suspects blocked his path and opened fire on him while he was still in the car. The entire incident occurred in a residential zone, approximately 50 meters from his house.

Authorities have confirmed that the exact motive behind the crime remains under investigation. The Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipal Police Station is currently conducting a pursuit operation to locate the suspects. Officers have intensified their follow-up investigation to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack on the school leader.

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Education Officials Condemn the Violence Against Educators

Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara issued a statement strongly condemning the killing of Mahusay. He expressed solidarity with the teaching community in Bangsamoro during this difficult time and emphasized that educators should not face lethal threats while performing their duties. Angara stated that no educator should lose their life while serving learners and communities.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, a member of parliament and the Minister of the Ministry of the Basic, Higher and Technical Education, also publicly condemned the crime. He described the violent death of Principal Dionel Villabito Mahusay as a profound tragedy that no family should ever have to endure. Sinarimbo highlighted that losing a loved one is painful, but doing so through such a violent act is an immense burden.

Minister Sinarimbo described Mahusay as a dedicated educator who served both the youth and the wider community. He asserted that, like other teachers in Bangsamoro, Mahusay deserved to live and work without fear of violence or anxiety for his personal safety. The ministry leadership stressed that the teaching profession requires a secure environment to function effectively.

Demands for Justice and Future Safety Measures

The Ministry of the Basic, Higher and Technical Education has formally called for a thorough investigation by the authorities. They demanded that those behind the shooting be apprehended and held accountable under the law. Sinarimbo noted that the incident is deeply troubling and raises serious concerns about the safety of school leaders in the region.

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He emphasized that the education sector cannot allow violence to become an accepted reality for teachers and administrators. The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the grieving family of the principal, acknowledging the personal loss amidst the public outrage. The call for justice is now centered on ensuring that such violent incidents do not disrupt the educational mission in Bangsamoro.