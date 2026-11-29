The Department of Education and Manila City Government formalized a P3.307-billion agreement to reconstruct Jose P. Rizal Elementary School in Tondo while distributing 2,571 laptops to teachers.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Manila City Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso formalized a P3.307-billion joint agreement on November 23, 2026, to reconstruct Jose P. Rizal Elementary School in Tondo into a modern educational complex. The memorandum of agreement was signed during a ceremony at the Tondo campus to replace unsafe public school infrastructure and accelerate digital education efforts.

Infrastructure Partnership Details

The reconstruction project aims to address critical structural deficiencies at the century-old campus. Two buildings at the site have been previously condemned, while three other structures have reached the age of 62 years and exhibit significant structural deterioration. The overhaul is designed to replace the current double-shift class schedules and upgrade deteriorating sanitation facilities across the campus to ensure a safer learning environment for students.

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Funding Structure and Building Plan

Under the P3.307-billion infrastructure framework, the Manila Local Government Unit is fully funding the construction of a 10-story high-rise school building valued at P2.022 billion. The Department of Education and the Manila Local Government Unit are co-funding phase one of a 6-story building featuring 83 modern classrooms under the Medium-Rise School Building Program.

DepEd is allocating P660 million toward the total P1.222-billion cost for the six-story structure, while the Local Government Unit covers the remaining P562 million. The proposed building is planned to eventually accommodate 160 classrooms across all phases of the development. Additionally, the Department is providing P63.2 million to execute specialized structural rehabilitation and heritage preservation for the campus's 109-year-old Gabaldon Building.

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Digital Education Laptop Distribution

Following the infrastructure agreement signing, officials proceeded to the San Andres Sports Complex for the ceremonial distribution of 2,571 MacBook Neo laptops to teachers across 82 public schools in the City of Manila. This turnover is part of the Department's nationwide computerization program, which is currently rolling out a total of 231,725 Mac-based and Windows-based laptops to educators to support digital teaching capabilities across the country.

These devices were procured through competitive bidding at approximately P43,000 per unit, a price significantly below market retail. The package includes a five-year warranty, built-in productivity tools, professional development via the Department's GuroXL training program, and logistics to equip educators across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Stakeholder Positions on Cooperation

Education Secretary Sonny Angara highlighted the critical role of inter-agency cooperation in addressing national classroom shortages, noting that educational transformation requires active local government support. He stated that the Department alone cannot meet all the needs of schools and requires local governments to be willing to cooperate, provide resources, and work collaboratively with national agencies.

Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso emphasized that the true value of this investment will be seen in the children who will benefit from safer classrooms, more accessible facilities, and a better environment to learn. Angara reinforced this sentiment by stating that the improvements are made so learners can have a school that is safe and worthy of their dreams, aiming to improve the places where the dreams of youth begin.