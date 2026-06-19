DepEd Allows Resumption of Classes in Some Areas Affected by Earthquake

The Department of Education (DepEd) has transitioned schools in certain areas to the 'Hayo' phase under its Learning Continuity in Emergencies framework, enabling learning activities to resume once safety conditions are met. However, schools in General Santos City and Sarangani remain under the 'Hinto' phase due to ongoing safety assessments. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety and readiness in resuming classes. Despite significant damage to schools, many have resumed operations, and DepEd is working to repair damaged facilities and provide mental health support to affected learners and personnel.

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Friday that schools in Cotabato, Kidapawan, Koronadal, Tacurong, and Sultan Kudarat have transitioned to the 'Hayo' phase under its Learning Continuity in Emergencies framework, enabling learning activities to resume once safety conditions are met.

However, schools in General Santos City and Sarangani remain under the 'Hinto' phase, which temporarily suspends academic learning while authorities conduct safety assessments and await guidance from local government units. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that class resumption should be prioritized based on safety and readiness on the ground.

'We want learners to return to their studies, but we cannot rush the process if classrooms are not yet safe or if learners and teachers are not yet ready,' Angara said. As of June 16, DepEd reported that the earthquake had affected 142,821 learners and 7,406 personnel across 39 Schools Division Offices involved in response efforts.

The agency also reported significant damage to 1,396 schools, including 1,950 classrooms that were totally damaged, 2,098 with major damage, and 6,065 with minor damage. Despite the damage, 6,748 schools had resumed classes as of June 16, while 2,342 schools remained under class suspension, subject to local safety conditions and advisories. To support recovery efforts, DepEd is conducting structural safety inspections in coordination with local government units, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and local engineering offices.

In General Santos City, 115 of 119 schools had undergone inspection as of June 15, with 76 schools cleared for occupancy. DepEd has identified P352.3 million in immediate funding requirements for cleanup, debris clearing, and minor repairs in affected schools. The agency also plans to deploy 109 Learning Continuity Spaces to support learning activities while damaged facilities are being repaired.

Additionally, DepEd continues to roll out mental health and psychosocial support services for affected learners and personnel. In Region XII, 671 psychosocial support facilitators have been mobilized, while 2,972 DepEd personnel have received training on mental health and psychosocial support, including Psychological First Aid. The department will continue coordinating with regional offices, local governments, DPWH, and education partners as recovery and rehabilitation efforts continue in earthquake-affected communities





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Deped Earthquake Learning Continuity Schools Education Secretary Safety Repair Psychosocial Support

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