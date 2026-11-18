The Department of Education has developed an AI-powered screening tool called Project SABAY that identifies Grade 2 pupils at risk of learning and communication difficulties in about 15 minutes, compared to two hours with traditional methods, as severe shortages of developmental specialists delay care.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has developed an artificial intelligence-powered screening tool that can identify possible learning and communication difficulties among Grade 2 pupils in about 15 minutes, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

Dubbed Project SABAY (Screening using AI-Based Assistance for Young Children), the tool aims to help teachers identify learners who may need additional support and facilitate early intervention. It was developed by the Bureau of Learning Delivery-Student Inclusion Division (BLD-SID) and the Education Center for AI Research (ECAIR). Angara said the AI-powered application significantly reduces the time needed for screening compared with traditional assessment methods, such as the Multi-Factored Assessment Tool (MFAT), which can take up to two hours per learner.

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Project SABAY uses interactive, story-based activities to make screening more engaging and less stressful for young learners. With teacher assistance, pupils complete gamified speech exercises, including picture naming, word dictation, nonsense word dictation and spontaneous vocalization. Technology must work for our most vulnerable learners and the teachers who guide them, Angara said in a news release.

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AI Tool Aids Learner Screening

By providing them with transparent, data-driven tools that show step-by-step results, we are giving our teachers the confidence and clarity they need to partner effectively with parents and secure early interventions. The platform also provides step-by-step assessment results, allowing teachers to better explain findings to parents and discuss appropriate interventions. Teachers who have used the platform said it has made assessments faster and easier to administer.

Angara said Project SABAY transforms what used to be an exhausting process into an engaging, positive experience for the child while significantly easing the workload of teachers and giving parents greater peace of mind. Project SABAY allows us to catch learning and communication difficulties much earlier, Angara said. Teachers will be able to check in about 15 minutes whether a child may need extra help with learning or speech.

After initial pilot testing in the National Capital Region, DepEd has expanded data collection to the Visayas and Mindanao, with additional areas in Luzon expected to participate. DepEd said the tool could help address delays in identifying children who need specialist attention, particularly as shortages of developmental specialists have resulted in waiting periods of up to a year or longer.

Specialist Shortage in Education

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) earlier reported that the uneven distribution of Developmental Pediatricians (DevPed) has left many public school students without formal disability diagnosis. In Luzon, one DevPed covers 3,096 learners, while one specialist in Visayas and Mindanao has 8,718 and 11,127 students, respectively. The commission added that the shortage is further compounded by the fact that there are only five DevPed training hospitals in the country.

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As of June, only 109 specialists across 156 clinics nationwide serve about five million learners with disabilities, according to the Philippine Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics (PSDBP). With severe shortages of developmental specialists resulting in waiting lists that can stretch up to a year or more, early identification is vital to prevent delays in intervention efforts, DepEd said in a news release.

Project SABAY aims to ease this burden, ensuring that at-risk learners are flagged immediately so expert attention reaches the children who need it most, it added.