DepEd Activates Emergency Response Mechanisms Amid Earthquake

The Education Department has activated its emergency response mechanisms and is conducting rapid assessments and structural safety inspections of school facilities in affected areas. Minor repairs up to P50,000 can be charged to the schools' maintenance and other operating expenses, while major repairs and rehabilitation are covered through DepEd's separate funding and emergency resources.

The Education Department has activated its emergency response mechanisms and is conducting rapid assessments and structural safety inspections of school facilities in affected areas. Minor repairs up to P50,000 can be charged to the schools' maintenance and other operating expenses, while major repairs and rehabilitation are covered through DepEd's separate funding and emergency resources.

Angara also ordered schools to review and strengthen the implementation of earthquake preparedness measures, including evacuation procedures and regular earthquake drills. The DepEd has so far logged 26 million enrollees for School Year 2026-2027 and is expecting more students to enroll once classes open on June 8. The agency is expecting approximately 26.4 million enrollees for School Year 2026-2027, which is about the same as last year's figure.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake was recorded at magnitude 7 with a depth of 10 kilometers, but it was upgraded to 7.8 with a depth of 33 kilometers. Meanwhile, approximately 6,224 schools across five regions were also affected by the earthquake and aftershocks. Angara also said that when everyone is safe, the agency can continue with education.

He added that DepEd deployed engineers in the affected regions to inspect school facilities affected by the earthquake, as he closely monitors the development in affected areas. He expressed understanding for the concern of parents, teachers, and learners, and emphasized that safety should come first. The Philippines is expecting a significant number of students to enroll in schools once classes open, and the Education Department is preparing for this influx by conducting rapid assessments and inspections of school facilities





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Education Department Earthquake Schools Deped Safety First

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