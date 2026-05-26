Department of Labor Issues New Guidelines on Holiday Pay Rates

The Department of Labor and Employment released Labor Advisory No. 09, series of 2026, clarifying the wage rates to be paid to employees working on regular holidays, including overtime and the case where holidays fall on a rest day.

The Department of Labor and Employment has released a new labor advisory to clarify the wage rates that must be paid to employees who work on regular holidays in the Philippines.

The advisory, issued on Tuesday as Labor Advisory No. 09, series of 2026, provides a detailed formula for calculating the overtime premium, mandatory holiday pay and the pay that applies when a holiday coincides with a worker's regular rest day. The new guidance is aimed at reducing confusion among employers and ensuring compliance with existing employment laws that mandate higher compensation for holiday work. The advisory outlines several scenarios that employers must consider.

First, when an employee works on a regular holiday for the regular eight-hour shift, the employer is required to pay two times the basic daily wage. In practical terms, if an employee's basic daily rate is PHP 800, the employer must pay PHP 1,600 for that day. Should the employee work beyond the first eight hours, an additional premium of 30 percent is added to the hourly rate calculated from the new two-time daily wage.

This means that from the ninth hour onward, the employee will receive a 130 percent premium on the hour, effectively paying 26 percent more than the basic hourly rate. A third scenario applies when the regular holiday falls on the worker's scheduled rest day. In that case, the first eight hours are paid at 200 percent of the basic daily wage times an additional 30 percent, totaling a 260 percent premium.

If the employee works overtime beyond the first eight hours on that double‑bonus holiday, the premium is doubled again, resulting in a 359 percent premium for each additional hour. These steep premiums are designed to reflect the higher scarcity and inconvenience of working during a holiday that also happens to be a scheduled day off.

The advisory also covers situations where the employee does not work on the holiday but is scheduled to work or is on paid leave the day before the holiday. In these circumstances, the employer must still pay the employee 100 percent of the basic wage for the holiday. This rule applies even if the day immediately preceding the holiday is a non‑working day for the establishment or is the employee's normal rest day.

The aim is to guarantee that employees receive their due holiday pay if they were present or on leave the day preceding the holiday, thereby preventing employers from depriving workers of entitlements. This update comes at a time when there has been increasing scrutiny over how employers handle holiday pay. Workers' rights groups have highlighted the inconsistencies in how overtime rates are applied on holidays, especially among small businesses that may not be fully aware of the legal nuances.

The new advisory seeks to eliminate ambiguity by providing explicit formulas that employers can apply directly. It also serves as a reference for labor inspectors and court clerks when disputes over holiday pay arise. The Department stresses that the laws governing holiday pay have always mandated a premium for work performed during holidays.

The 200 percent base rate and the additional 30 percent for overtime were established to compensate employees adequately for the inconvenience and reduced leisure time associated with holiday work. By spelling out the exact calculations, the DOLE hopes to prevent underpayment and to prompt employers to adopt more accurate payroll systems. Organizations across the country are anticipated to review their payroll software to ensure compliance with the new guidance.

In addition to the labor advisory's technical explanation, the Department reminded employers that there are also mandatory benefits that apply to holiday workers, such as the right to use the holiday as a paid day off if they do not wish to work. Employers who fail to comply with the stated rates may face penalties under the Labor Code, which could include fines or mandates to add compensation retroactively.

The DOLE will also conduct observed audits to gauge how well enterprises are honouring the new standards. Overall, the Labor Advisory No. 09, series of 2026, provides clear, actionable instructions for employers and lays the groundwork for more equitable treatment of workers during holidays.

By ensuring that wages are calculated accurately, the advisory not only enforces legal compliance but also reinforces the principle that holidays are meant for rest and rejuvenation, with compensated exception for those who are required to work. Employers are strongly urged to update payroll policies and educate supervisors so that the new rules are integrated seamlessly into their existing management systems.

The updated advisory is effective immediately, and employers are encouraged to consult with their human resources departments or the Bureau of Labor Statistics for assistance in interpreting the new pay structures. Workers are also advised to keep records of their work hours and any holiday pay received to demonstrate compliance if disputes arise. The Department plans to provide additional training workshops in the coming weeks, aimed at small and medium enterprises, which frequently face challenges in interpreting the legislation.

In summary, the new guidelines streamline how holiday pay is structured, helping to align business practices more closely with statutory obligations, while protecting employees' rights to fair compensation for working on holidays. As a result, it is expected that both employers and employees will see a reduction in wage-related disputes and an improvement in overall labor relations across the Philippines





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