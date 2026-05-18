Department of Budget and Management data shows remaining national budget disbursement

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) data indicates that the government has $1.269 trillion of the 2026 national budget remaining after completing major allotment releases in April, out of a total of $6.793 trillion for the year. The Department of Education received the largest share of budget releases during the first four months, followed by other departments.

The government has $1.269 trillion of the 2026 national budget left to disburse in the remaining eight months of the year after completing major allotment releases in April, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) data showed, representing 81.3 percent of the total allotments issued for the year.

The Department of Education received the largest share of budget releases in the first four months at $815.05 billion, followed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government with $298.60 billion, the Department of National Defense with $290.79 billion and the Department of Social Welfare and Development with $266.89 billion





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Department Of Budget And Management National Budget Remaining Disbursement Allotments Issued Department Of Education Department Of The Interior And Local Governmen Department Of National Defense Department Of Social Welfare And Development Automatic Appropriations Special Purpose Funds National Disaster Risk Reduction And Managemen Pension And Gratuity Fund Armed Forces Of The Philippines Modernization

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