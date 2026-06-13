Department of Agriculture to Recommend Extending Rice Price Cap

The Department of Agriculture will recommend extending the P50-per-kilo maximum suggested retail price for rice beyond its June 30 expiration date to maintain affordability for consumers.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will recommend extending the P50-per-kilo maximum suggested retail price for rice beyond its June 30 expiration date to maintain affordability for consumers.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro stated the proposal must still be evaluated by the National Price Coordinating Council and requires final approval from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Authorities are currently investigating multiple rice retailers for non-compliance with the price cap and have urged the public to report any establishments found violating the government-imposed pricing policy. The DA has issued notices to establishments suspected of violating the policy while investigations continue.

The public is encouraged to report suspected violations to the proper authorities. The DA has not yet provided the exact number of rice retailers currently under investigation but confirmed that multiple establishments have received notices for non-compliance. The government aims to maintain affordable prices for consumers and is working to curb overpricing and protect buyers. The DA's proposal to extend the price cap is still under evaluation and requires final approval from the President





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Department Of Agriculture Rice Price Cap Price Control Consumer Affordability Government Regulation

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