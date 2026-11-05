Department of Agriculture Expands Subsidies to Combat Food Inflation in the Philippines

The Department of Agriculture in the Philippines announces expanded fuel, toll, and rice subsidies to tackle rising food inflation which reached 7.8% in October 2023.

The Department of Agriculture of the Philippines has announced a comprehensive suite of financial interventions designed to slash food supply chain costs. This strategic move comes in direct response to the national inflation rate, which the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded at 7.8% during October. The department confirmed that it will maintain and expand critical support mechanisms for farmers and consumers alike.

Expanded Financial Aid and Subsidies

Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, detailed the specific measures the government will implement to stabilize the market. The department will continue providing fuel and toll subsidies to reduce transportation expenses for agricultural goods. Additionally, the government is providing financial aid and farm inputs to support local producers.

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The interventions also include crop insurance programs to protect farmers from losses. A key component involves reduced tariffs on essential animal feed components, specifically corn, to lower livestock production costs. These combined efforts aim to create a more resilient supply chain against external economic pressures.

Rice Program Coverage Expansion

A major focal point of the new initiatives is the expansion of the government's P20 per kilo rice program. This specific initiative targets the vulnerable sector to ensure food security for those most at risk from price volatility. The program is a core part of the broader strategy to shield households from external economic shocks.

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Secretary Tiu Laurel explicitly stated that the department is expanding the coverage of Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!. This affordable rice program is associated with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The expansion aims to help shield vulnerable households from price pressures arising from external shocks beyond the government's control.

The expanded coverage specifically targets senior citizens, solo parents, and persons with disabilities. These groups are often disproportionately affected by inflationary spikes in food prices. By including them in the Benteng Bigas, Meron Na! program, the government seeks to provide immediate financial relief.

Inflation Data and Market Trends

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that overall food inflation saw a slight decrease from 6.8% to 6.4% in October. Food inflation tracks the price movements of a common basket of items purchased by households. This downtrend was primarily driven by slower annual increases in specific commodity indices.

The index for Fish slowed to 5% from 7.4% previously. The index for Vegetables also decelerated, dropping to 5.7% from 10.5%. These specific improvements in fish and vegetable pricing contributed significantly to the overall moderation in food inflation figures for the month.

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Despite the slight deceleration, the 7.8% headline inflation rate remains a concern for policymakers. The Department of Agriculture emphasizes that maintaining manageable food prices requires a dual approach. It is not enough to simply reduce costs; ensuring steady domestic supply is equally critical.

Future Production and Climate Challenges

Secretary Tiu Laurel warned that climate impacts continue to jeopardize global and local agricultural production. Geopolitical conflicts also pose significant risks to the stability of the food supply chain. These factors create an environment where external shocks can rapidly increase domestic prices.

The Department of Agriculture stressed that keeping food prices manageable requires ensuring farmers can continue producing enough to meet domestic demand. This requires not only bringing down costs but also investing in production capacity. The government must address both supply-side constraints and demand-side pressures.

To address these complex price pressures, the Department of Economy, Planning and Development is strengthening agricultural production and logistics. The government is providing targeted assistance to sectors affected by higher energy costs. These coordinated efforts aim to build long-term resilience in the Philippine food system.