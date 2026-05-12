Department of Agriculture Bans Import of Live Animals and Animal Products from Greece Amid FMD Outbreak

The Department of Agriculture has imposed a temporary ban on the importation of live animals and animal products from Greece due to the confirmation of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) cases in the European nation. This directive suspends the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances for affected commodities and mandates stricter inspections at all ports of entry to prevent the virus from entering the country.

The Department of Agriculture said Tuesday it imposed a temporary ban on the importation of live animals and animal products from Greece following confirmed cases of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the European nation.

Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. signed Department Circular No. 20 to order the immediate prohibition of FMD-susceptible animals and their by-products. The move seeks to protect the local livestock industry after Greece reported cases of the disease in domestic sheep in Lesvos on April 6





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Department Of Agriculture Bans Animal Products Foot-And-Mouth Disease Live Animals Greece Importation

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DA Bans Importation of Live Animals & Products from Greece Over FMD Outbreak in LesvosThe Department of Agriculture has temporarily banned the importation of live animals and animal products from Greece as a preventive measure against the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in Lesvos. The ban includes products such as skeletal muscle meat, live swine, bovines, and untreated milk, while certain processed goods deemed safe commodities under international standards are still allowed entry under strict conditions.

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