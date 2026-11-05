Department of Agriculture Admits 8 FMR Projects Have Wrong Coordinates in 2027 Budget

The Department of Agriculture acknowledges geotagging errors affecting 8 of 1,669 farm-to-market road projects in the 2027 National Expenditure Program following a House committee hearing.

The Department of Agriculture officially confirmed that eight specific farm-to-market road projects within its proposed 2027 budget contained incorrect geographic coordinates. DA Assistant Secretary for Operations U-Nichols Manalo disclosed this technical discrepancy during a formal hearing with the House agriculture and food committee regarding the government's response to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Budget Errors Confirmed by Assistant Secretary

Manalo clarified that the eight problematic projects were part of a much larger portfolio of 1,669 farm-to-market road initiatives included in the Department's proposed budget under the National Expenditure Program. The admission came after budget watchdog groups and lawmakers raised serious concerns about the accuracy of project locations listed in the national spending plan.

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The Assistant Secretary emphasized that these eight errors represented a small fraction of the total projects. He stated that the full list of 1,669 farm-to-market road projects is properly contained within the National Expenditure Program documentation and not inserted arbitrarily or improperly as some rumors had suggested.

Civil Society Groups Raise Location Concerns

The People's Budget Coalition triggered the scrutiny by flagging provisions in the proposed 2027 national budget, which the House of Representatives had already approved during its third and final reading. The civil society group questioned the transparency of the allocations and reported that some project coordinates pointed to incorrect locations.

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The watchdog group cited instances where geographic data for certain road projects indicated bodies of water, including the Celebes Sea and the Philippine Rise. These glaring errors led to public demands for immediate clarification and correction before the budget was sent to the Senate for further deliberation.

Lawmakers Demand Corrections in Senate

Camarines Sur 4th District Representative Arnie Fuentebella urged the Department of Agriculture to acknowledge and correct these errors while the proposed national budget remained under deliberation in the Senate. Fuentebella stressed the importance of ensuring that public funds are allocated to projects with accurate geographic specifications to avoid waste and mismanagement.

The House agriculture and food committee heard the Department's explanation as part of its oversight role. Committee members wanted to ensure that the government's response to climate challenges like El Nino included viable infrastructure projects that could effectively support agricultural productivity.

Impact on Infrastructure and Future Budget

This admission highlights the technical challenges in mapping and verifying thousands of infrastructure projects during the budget formulation process. The Department of Agriculture now faces the task of reviewing and correcting the coordinates for the eight affected projects to ensure they align with actual ground conditions.

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The correction of these errors is critical for the credibility of the National Expenditure Program. Accurate geotagging is essential for the successful implementation of farm-to-market roads, which are vital for transporting agricultural goods from rural areas to urban centers and reducing post-harvest losses.

As the budget moves through the legislative process, the Department of Agriculture will need to submit updated documentation reflecting the corrected coordinates. This ensures that the Senate can make informed decisions about the allocation of resources for rural infrastructure development in the coming fiscal year.