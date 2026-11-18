Denza B5 SUV tows a 180,000kg Boeing 747 at Dunsfold Airfield using only electric power. The stunt highlights the DiSus-P suspension system on the new plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Denza UK and BYD UK recently executed a high-profile marketing stunt at Dunsfold Airfield that rivaled historic automotive feats. The manufacturer utilized its new Denza B5 plug-in hybrid SUV to tow a massive Boeing 747 aircraft. This event demonstrated the vehicle's capabilities using electric power alone, continuing a tradition of heavy towing stunts previously established by Volkswagen and Porsche.

Denza B5 Tows Boeing 747 Using Electric Power

Mark Gallifant, the senior technician for BYD UK, operated the Denza B5 during the three-part towing sequence at the historic airfield. The vehicle successfully dragged the 180,000kg aircraft across a total distance of 1,600 meters. Each segment of the run progressively reduced the number of wheels on the SUV to highlight specific engineering features. The first run utilized all four wheels, while the subsequent attempts removed two wheels for the final phase.

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Showcasing DiSus-P Hydraulic Suspension Technology

The primary objective of this elaborate demonstration was to showcase the advanced DiSus-P self-levelling hydraulic suspension setup. This system is designed to maintain vehicle stability and ride comfort under extreme load conditions. BYD stated that the Denza B5 remained largely standard for the event, with the exception of a bespoke towing attachment and added internal ballast. The weight distribution varied significantly between the different towing phases to stress-test the suspension.

Ballast Weights Increase for Reduced Wheel Configuration

To simulate severe driving conditions and prove the durability of the chassis, the manufacturer added substantial weight to the vehicle during the reduced-wheel runs. When the Denza B5 towed on three wheels, it carried 2,000kg of ballast inside the cabin. The final segment, where the SUV operated on just two wheels, required 4,500kg of additional weight. These figures were intended to mimic scenarios where the vehicle might face mechanical failures while towing heavy loads.

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Comparing Denza to Previous Automotive Stunts

This event echoes previous marketing campaigns by other major automotive brands. Volkswagen previously towed a Boeing 747 in the 2000s using a Touareg V10 TDI. Porsche later increased the difficulty by dragging an Airbus A380, weighing approximately 285,000kg, with a Cayenne S Diesel in 2017. The Denza B5 stunt returns to the Boeing 747 platform but distinguishes itself by relying on the plug-in hybrid powertrain and showcasing the specific benefits of the hydraulic suspension system.

Real-World Comfort and Market Positioning

The Denza B5 is positioned as a rival to the Land Rover Defender in the premium SUV market. Despite the impressive towing feat, earlier test drives conducted earlier this year suggested that the vehicle may not offer optimal comfort on potholed roads. The manufacturer aims to balance this perception by proving the structural integrity and ride control of the DiSus-P system under static and dynamic heavy loads. The stunt serves to reinforce the brand's engineering credentials in a competitive electric and hybrid vehicle landscape.