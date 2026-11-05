Nikola Jokic triple-double powers Nuggets past Raptors 128-109

Nikola Jokic recorded 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 128-109. Rookie Bryce Hopkins added a career-high 18 points off the bench.

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball as he is defended by Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half at Ball Arena.

Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, rookie Bryce Hopkins scored a career-high 18 points and the host Denver Nuggets used a dominant third quarter to defeat the Toronto Raptors 128-109 on Wednesday night. Jokic secured his third triple-double of the season and the 201st of his career by the end of the third quarter and sat out the final 12 minutes.

Also read NBA: Immanuel Quickley keys Raptors rally past Clippers

Jokic Leads Nuggets With Triple Double

He made 13 of his 19 shots and also had a team-high three steals. Six other Nuggets players finished in double figures. Aaron Gordon scored 17 points, Jamal Murray contributed 14 points and seven assists, Cameron Johnson had 12, Christian Braun added 11 and Marvin Bagley III chipped in 10 for the Nuggets, who played without DeMar DeRozan (back spasms). The 19-point win was the Nuggets' most lopsided victory of the season.

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They had lost two of their first three home games, with the only win coming after rallying from a 23-point deficit against the New Orleans Pelicans. RJ Barrett led the Raptors with 22 points, the seventh time in eight games this season he has scored at least 20. Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and added six rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Immanuel Quickley and Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 13 points apiece.

Jakob Poeltl scored eight points in his return after missing two games with left shoulder bursitis. The Raptors shot 59.1% (26 of 44) in the first half, but Denver turned up the defensive pressure in the third. Toronto went 5 of 23 from the field in the period and committed seven turnovers. After trailing 67-64 at halftime, Denver outscored Toronto 41-15 in the third quarter on the way to building a 23-point lead.

Nuggets Dominate Third Quarter

The Nuggets shot 68.2% from the field in the period, including 76.5% from inside the 3-point arc, while the Raptors missed 18 of their 23 field goal attempts. The Nuggets opened the third with a 20-6 run to take an 11-point lead, but a flopping call and a flagrant-1 foul on Gordon led to a five-point possession for the Raptors. Toronto had a chance to cut the deficit to eight, but Jamison Battle missed a 3-pointer. Denver then took control.

Murray scored the next four points, Jokic hit two short jumpers in the lane and drew a foul on a 3-point attempt. He made all three free throws and fed Hopkins for a layup. Hopkins then scored six straight points for the Nuggets to make it 103-81. Barnes split a pair of free throws, and Jokic secured his triple-double with an offensive rebound and layup to give Denver a 23-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

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Denver Closes Out Second Half

Denver rallied from a six-point deficit to tie the game at 47 midway through the second quarter, but the Raptors responded with a 12-2 run to take a 59-49 lead on a Murray-Boyles tip-in. The Nuggets chipped away, as Gordon's dunk brought them within 67-64 at halftime. The Raptors went 3 for 15 on 3-pointers in the second half after going 9 of 19 in the first half. Denver outscored Toronto 64-42 in the second half overall.