Matt Martinez founded Denver's Board Game Social to connect adults. Over 40 participants now meet bimonthly to play games like Catan and Taboo, seeking real-world socialization beyond screens.

Matt Martinez established Board Game Social in Denver, a bimonthly gathering that has attracted more than 40 participants seeking genuine human connection through tabletop gaming. What began as a personal effort to find players for games like Catan has evolved into a significant community event, offering adults a structured environment to interact face-to-face.

Overcoming Digital Isolation Through Gaming

The Board Game Social group serves as a direct response to the growing trend of digital isolation in modern society. Over 900 board game Meetup groups have been created throughout the United States as individuals look for ways to step away from screens and build community through in-person activities. Cities such as Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York City have seen similar movements, indicating a widespread desire for tactile social engagement.

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Martinez expressed surprise at the overwhelming turnout for his initiative. He initially struggled to gather just three people to his home, yet the event now consistently draws a large crowd. The group meets twice a month at the Town Hall Collaborative in Denver, welcoming all participants aged 21 and older. This regular schedule allows for consistent relationship building among attendees who might otherwise remain disconnected.

Structured Interaction Simplifies Adult Socializing

Participants emphasize that the structured nature of board games removes the pressure of spontaneous conversation. Jim Abajian, a regular attendee, notes that general socializing is difficult in the current cultural climate. Having a shared activity provides a natural conversation starter and a common ground, making it easier for strangers to bond without the anxiety of small talk.

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The events feature various games that encourage interaction. At tables near Martinez, groups play loud, energetic games like Taboo. In this format, two teams compete to guess words within a time limit without using specific taboo terms. This requirement forces players to communicate creatively and collaborate, fostering a sense of team unity and shared fun that transcends individual differences.

Remote Work Eliminated Natural Social Opportunities

Eric Duvic attributes the decline in adult friendships to the shift toward remote work arrangements. He points out that traditional environments like workplaces and schools previously provided natural opportunities to meet people with similar interests. Without these daily interactions, adults lack organic venues to connect with peers who share their hobbies or values.

Jude Aiello, a retired social worker, recalls a time when community structures made socializing easier. She remembers community dances where residents saw the same people regularly, fostering a tight-knit local network. Aiello observes that these traditional social institutions have largely disappeared, leaving individuals without established frameworks for building long-term friendships.

Building Lasting Connections Beyond the Table

The ultimate goal of Board Game Social extends beyond the games themselves. Martinez explains that sitting around a table for an extended period allows participants to discover common interests. These shared hobbies often lead to invitations for other activities outside the gaming sessions.

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The event acts as a catalyst for broader social integration. By providing a low-pressure environment, the group helps attendees form genuine relationships. These connections often evolve into independent friendships, demonstrating the power of shared activities to bridge social gaps in an increasingly digital world.