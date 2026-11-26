Dental Intelligence achieves 99% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, earning a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for its AI-driven practice platform.

Dental Intelligence secured a prominent position on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking, recognizing the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America for the 32nd consecutive year. The company achieved a remarkable 99% revenue increase during the fiscal period spanning 2022 to 2025. This achievement highlights the rapid expansion of its technology-driven approach to dental practice management within the competitive North America n market.

Revenue Growth Metrics And Eligibility Criteria

The inclusion on this prestigious list is determined by strict financial thresholds and percentage-based fiscal year revenue growth. To qualify for Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognition, participating entities must demonstrate a growth rate of at least 50% while meeting specific revenue benchmarks. Companies were required to have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 for fiscal year 2022. Furthermore, they needed to reach current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million by fiscal year 2025. The selection process also mandates that eligible firms operate proprietary intellectual property or technology that significantly drives operating revenues. Additionally, businesses must be headquartered in the United States or Canada and have been in operation for a minimum of four years.

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CEO Scott Johnson Attributes Success To AI Integration

Scott Johnson, chief executive officer of Dental Intelligence, credited the company's impressive growth trajectory to a strategic focus on unified platforms and artificial intelligence. He emphasized that their expansion directly mirrors the success of their customer base, noting that practices utilizing their system can view their financial standing and act upon it within a few clicks. Johnson stated that when schedules fill quickly, production climbs, and collections accelerate, the unified platform becomes essential for operational efficiency. He described the role of AI as a mechanism that speeds up these end-to-end workflows, allowing teams to respond faster to business metrics. Johnson expressed gratitude to his internal team for building an award-winning product and to the dental practices that provide continuous feedback to improve the software.

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Previous Rankings And Platform Capabilities

Dental Intelligence has a documented history of success within this specific ranking system, having placed at number 317 in the 2021 awards and number 418 in the 2022 awards. The company describes itself as dentistry's leading Practice Performance Platform, designed to help dental teams maximize their daily productivity through advanced analytics. The platform provides deep insights that show practices exactly where they stand, enabling immediate action on workflows ranging from patient communication and scheduling to payments and insurance handling. By integrating these functions seamlessly, the software reduces the time teams spend juggling multiple systems, allowing them to focus more on patient care. Practices utilizing the platform report growth in production and visits while simultaneously lowering overhead costs. The recent integration of powerful AI features aims to provide further support to teams, ensuring more time for patients and a seamless method for practice management.

Operational Impact On North American Dental Sector

The recognition underscores the increasing demand for integrated technology solutions in the dental sector across North America. By prioritizing end-to-end workflows, Dental Intelligence addresses the complex administrative burdens that traditionally hinder practice efficiency. The 99% growth rate from 2022 to 2025 signals a strong market shift toward software that offers both diagnostic analytics and actionable workflow automation. This dual capability allows dental professionals to not only understand their financial health but to execute improvements immediately. The company's adherence to the rigorous Deloitte eligibility criteria, including the proprietary technology requirement and minimum revenue thresholds, validates the commercial viability and technical sophistication of their offerings in the current economic landscape.