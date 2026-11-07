Philippines develops national framework for climate loss and damage with DENR, CCC, UNDP

The Philippines is creating a national Climate-related Loss and Damage Framework and Strategy with DENR, CCC, and UNDP Philippines. The plan aims to strengthen coordination, improve financing access, and support vulnerable communities facing climate impacts.

The Philippines is developing a national Climate -related Loss and Damage Framework and Strategy through a partnership between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ( DENR), the Climate Change Commission (CCC), and the United Nations Development Programme ( UNDP) Philippines.

The initiative comes as the country takes on the role of host of the Board of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), strengthening efforts to ensure concrete actions for communities facing increasing climate impacts. Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said the plan is critical as Filipinos continue to face challenges from climate-related events.

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He noted that every year, millions of Filipinos experience impacts from extreme weather, from homes damaged by typhoons and floods to livelihoods disrupted by droughts and changing weather patterns. Cuna explained that while communities continue to adapt, many impacts can no longer be avoided, creating losses that affect lives, culture, health, livelihoods, and local economies.

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Framework Targets Climate Related Losses

He added that where climate impacts exceed the limits of adaptation, they can erase years of development gains, deepen poverty and inequality, and cause non-economic losses, from cultural heritage and ecosystems to community ties, that are difficult to measure and impossible to fully recover. The strategy seeks to strengthen coordination, improve access to financing, enhance knowledge and data systems, and ensure that assistance reaches those most affected.

It will guide how government, development partners, and other stakeholders work together to support communities affected by climate impacts. To lead this effort, the government convened the first meeting of the Development Partners Coordination Group on Climate-related Loss and Damage (L&D-DPCG). The group is co-chaired by the DENR, CCC, and UNDP Philippines. This new platform aligns international technical and financial support with national priorities, reduces duplication and fragmentation, identifies gaps, and mobilizes resources for vulnerable communities.

UNDP Philippines is applying its global experience to help integrate loss and damage into national planning, finance systems, and climate data. UNDP Resident Representative in the Philippines Christophe Bahuet said loss and damage is already a development reality for the Philippines. He noted that how the country addresses it will determine whether hard-won gains in poverty reduction and resilience can be protected.

UNDP Supports National Climate Planning

Bahuet added that engaging now places the Philippines in a position to shape global responses and access emerging finance. As lead of the development partners, a role entrusted by the government, UNDP will help bring partners together behind this agenda and turn it into concrete support for the communities most affected. CCC Assistant Secretary Rommel Cuenca emphasized the need to collectively address the issue by ensuring international support is aligned with local needs.

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To move from discussion to action, government agencies and international partners agreed to establish two main workstreams. Thematic workstreams, led by the International Organization for Migration, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the UNDP, will tackle specific climate damage issues. Systems workstreams, led by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, and the UNDP, will focus on strengthening local capacity and institutions. These workstreams will support policy development, financing solutions, local action, and institutional strengthening.

Workstreams Drive Local Climate Action

They will work with local government agencies to drive policies, funding, and local solutions to boost the nation's climate response.