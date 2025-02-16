Dengue Cases Surge Nationwide: Expert Urges Prompt Hospitalization

As dengue cases rise across the Philippines, infectious disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante urges the public to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms persist for three days. Hospitals are equipped to handle dengue cases, offering complete blood counts and monitoring crucial blood parameters. Solante warns of the increasing vulnerability of the population due to changing mosquito behavior and environmental factors. He stresses the importance of early detection and treatment to effectively manage dengue infection.

Dr. Rontgene Solante of San Lazaro Hospital in Manila emphasized the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms persist for three days. He stressed that hospitals are equipped to handle dengue cases, offering complete blood count (CBC) tests to monitor platelet count and hematocrit levels. Solante highlighted that a decline in platelet count and an increase in hematocrit are warning signs, indicating a need for hospitalization.

He clarified that all hospitals have the capacity to accommodate dengue patients. \Solante reported a nationwide surge in dengue cases, not confined to Quezon City, which recently declared a dengue outbreak. He noted a rise in cases in various provinces and highly urbanized areas like Baguio, Palawan, and Cebu City throughout December and January. San Lazaro Hospital has consistently faced a steady influx of dengue patients since November. \The infectious disease expert pointed out that while children remain more vulnerable due to their lack of antibodies, adults should not be complacent. He explained that there are four dengue serotypes, posing a potential for repeated infections. Solante attributed the changing Aedes aegypti mosquito behavior to climate change and the increased population density, leading to heightened vulnerability to bites and infection. He urged the public to be aware of common dengue symptoms, including fever, headache, body pains, vomiting, and stomachache, along with potential skin rashes appearing on the sixth or seventh day. Solante detailed the three phases of dengue infection: the febrile phase (1-3 or 4 days), the critical phase (4th to 6th day), and the recovery phase (7th to 10th day). He emphasized that early detection and prompt medical attention are crucial for effective dengue management.





