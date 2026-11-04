Democrats Win House and Senate in 2025 Elections

Democrats seize control of Congress in 2025 as voters reject Trump. Key wins in Texas and Kansas signal a major political shift and new checks on executive power.

Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, scoring sweeping victories in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations as tens of millions of voters delivered a scathing rebuke to President Donald Trump.

Core Details of Democratic Victory

Voters in conservative bastions who had propelled the president to his second term in office just two years ago swung dramatically toward Democrats, fueled by deep frustration over the unpopular war with Iran, anxiety over the high cost of living and anger at Mr. Trump's stewardship of the country.

Also read Democrats Win South Carolina and North Carolina Senate Seats in Midterm Wave

Kansas elected its first Democratic senator since the Great Depression nearly a century ago. In South Carolina, a state that Mr. Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024, Democrats turned aside his hand-picked Senate candidate.

And in Texas, the biggest Republican state, Democrats ended a decades-long losing streak in seismic fashion, winning a Senate seat and ousting three-term Governor Greg Abbott.

Stakeholder Positions and Campaign Strategies

The results will usher in a new era of divided government in Washington, following two years in which the Republican-controlled Congress rarely exercised its power to rein in Mr. Trump. Once seated in January, Democrats are expected to use their power to investigate Mr. Trump's administration, family and allies and demand concessions on major legislation.

Advertisement

"There is now a generational remake of the Senate map that is going to change America," said Chuck Schumer, the party's Senate minority leader. "Americans voted for change, and now Democrats must deliver."

Democrats focused their campaign on corruption and affordability, blaming Mr. Trump's tariff policy and the war with Iran for driving up costs while highlighting the billions of dollars the Trump family has made since he returned to the White House.

Republicans, led by Mr. Trump, attacked Democrats over culture war issues such as transgender rights while portraying their opponents as radical and extreme. But in poll after poll, voters made it clear they were far more concerned with pocketbook issues.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The Democratic Senate can block Mr. Trump's nominees, including any US Supreme Court justices should a vacancy arise. Despite worries from Democrats that Mr. Trump might seek to overturn the election results, as he did in 2020, the president accepted the outcome, congratulating Democrats in an interview with Fox News.

He also said he would work with Democrats on issues such as immigration, though he threatened to veto any "insane" bills they passed. Mr. Trump, who is barred by the US Constitution from seeking a third term, has exercised an iron grip on his party for most of the last decade. But the new balance of power in Washington may accelerate his lame-duck status, as attention turns toward the 2028 presidential race and potential successors begin competing for political influence in a post-Trump world.

The Democratic wave flooded huge swaths of the country. Republicans lost ground in all but a handful of the approximately 1,700 counties where most votes had been counted on Tuesday night, according to tallies compiled by Reuters and USA Today.

Advertisement

Democrats made gains in the richest counties and the poorest; in counties where more people have college degrees and where fewer do. Democrats' advances were particularly sharp in heavily Latino counties, including the border counties of Texas that shifted toward Mr. Trump in 2024 and the agricultural towns of the Kansas prairie.

In Seward County, Kansas, home to one of America's biggest beef processing plants and where about half of eligible voters are Hispanic, Democrat Adam Hamilton led incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall by 13 points, two years after Mr. Trump won the county by 39 points.

Democrats ran the table in the House races thought to be especially competitive, winning all 20 of the contests decided so far. Meanwhile, an unprecedented Republican gambit to redraw several House districts to make them more favorable largely failed, with Democrats hanging on to most of the targeted seats.

Midterm elections are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting president, and Mr. Trump did little to disabuse voters of that notion. In the campaign's final weeks, he held dozens of rallies, telling supporters repeatedly to "pretend I'm on the ballot."

He also intervened in several races to ensure his preferred candidates reached the ballot, despite concerns from some Republicans that his choices carried significant liabilities. In Texas, Mr. Trump backed Ken Paxton, the scandal-ridden state attorney general, over the incumbent, Senator John Cornyn.

In South Carolina, the president anointed Darline Graham, a political neophyte, after her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, died suddenly earlier this year. Both candidates lost. But even candidates who sought to distance themselves from Mr. Trump were unable to escape voters' wrath.