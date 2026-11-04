Democrats Win Key Senate Seats and House Districts in Midterm Elections

Democrats flipped Senate seats in South Carolina and North Carolina and gained House seats, moving closer to majorities in both chambers as voters delivered a rebuke to President Trump.

Democrats were on track to win the US House and moved closer to a Senate majority after seizing Republican seats in South Carolina and North Carolina, according to media projections.

The early results were a sweeping rebuke to President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress that has supported him since he returned to the White House two years ago. In South Carolina, pediatrician Annie Andrews became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat since 1998, defeating Trump's hand-picked candidate Darline Graham in a state he carried by nearly 18 percentage points in 2024.

Also read Democrats poised to flip Congress: What losing the House and Senate would mean for Trump

Democrats Secure Senate Control in Key States

Andrews' win, along with Democrat Roy Cooper's victory in North Carolina's Senate race, gave the party two of the four seats it needs to net to take control of the chamber. After the death of his ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Graham's sister Darline was appointed to fill his seat and Trump encouraged her to run for a full six-year term.

But her political inexperience proved a liability, and Andrews' victory signaled a growing Democratic wave large enough to swamp even deeply Republican areas. In North Carolina, former governor Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley, the former Republican National Committee chairman handpicked by Donald Trump. Cooper will replace retiring Senator Thom Tillis, who had previously clashed with the president.

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Despite North Carolina voting for Trump three times, Cooper campaigned on a pledge to lower living costs, securing a win that raises alarms for Republicans. In Georgia, Senator Jon Ossoff, a rising Democratic figure seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender, defeated his Republican challenger. Ossoff told supporters at a victory party, 'In sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the man named President Donald J. Trump.

' Democrats also held onto Senate seats in New Hampshire and Georgia, both races once considered competitive but moved out of reach for Republicans amid Trump's declining approval ratings. In New Hampshire, Chris Pappas won election to become the first openly gay man to serve in the chamber. Voters in Georgia elected former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the new governor, making her the nation's first Black woman governor and ending twenty-four years of Republican rule in the state.

Democrats captured a Republican-held House seat in North Carolina, a district Donald Trump won comfortably in 2024, suggesting that redrawn electoral boundaries may not deliver the hoped-for gains for Republicans. In Florida, Republican Senator Ashley Moody fended off Democrat Angie Nixon but was ahead by only about 3 percentage points in a state Trump carried by 13 points in 2024, further evidence that even solidly Republican states were shifting dramatically toward Democrats.

House Majority Hinges on Unfinished Races

Democrats held onto three House districts in Florida that Republican lawmakers had redrawn earlier this year, all of which backed Trump by at least 9 percentage points. The fate of the House overall remained uncertain, with the majority of races still uncalled. So far, Democrats have picked up four seats from Republicans, meaning they can afford to lose one of their existing seats and still take control of the 435-member chamber.

All 435 House seats were contested, with Democrats needing to flip just three to gain control. There are 47 US House races widely seen as competitive, according to a Reuters analysis of the leading election forecasters. If the other contests all proceed as predicted, Democrats would need to win only 13 of those races to secure a majority.

It was still too early to determine whether Democrats would be able to replicate those performances in the other critical races that will determine the Senate majority, including Alaska, Iowa, Michigan, Maine, Ohio, and Texas, with millions of votes still uncounted in those states. Democrats began the night with fewer seats than Republicans but required only a net gain of four in the Senate to take control.

Midterm elections are typically viewed as a referendum on the president, and that is especially true for Trump, who dominates attention like no other politician. Trump himself told his supporters to 'pretend I'm on the ballot' and held dozens of rallies in the closing weeks.

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Voters Rebut Trump Amid Economic Concerns

According to exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets including major television networks and the Associated Press, half of voters nationwide said they saw the 2026 midterm elections as an opportunity to rebuke the president, and three-quarters said they are 'angry' or 'dissatisfied' with the way the country is headed. In addition, 70% of voters surveyed said they want Congress to provide more checks and balances on the president.

History is against Republicans: The sitting president's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterms since World War Two. Trump's approval rating is hovering near his career lows, with voters frustrated by war with Iran, higher fuel prices and wider affordability concerns. Led by Trump, Republicans have portrayed Democratic candidates as radical, un-American and even communist, labels Democrats flatly reject. Opinion polls show voters are most concerned about affordability and disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue.

His tariffs on imports, many of which the courts threw out, and his decision to attack Iran in February raised prices for consumers. For voters, the election was often driven by the cost of everyday life. Taylor Cook, a twenty-four-year-old Los Angeles voter, stated that rent, groceries, utility bills, and property taxes keep climbing, expressing a desire for people in Congress who will actually do something about costs.

This sentiment weighed heavily on the president and his party, contributing to discontent over living costs and tariffs. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters that the country was on the brink of a dramatic change of direction. If Democrats capture the House, they could block Donald Trump's legislative plans and use congressional committees to investigate his administration over the Iran war, deportations, and alleged corruption.

Senate Takeover Challenges Presidential Powers

A Senate takeover would go further, allowing them to block judicial nominees and senior administration appointments. This shift would fundamentally change Donald Trump's ability to govern during the final two years of his presidency. Despite these losses, there were important Republican victories. In Florida, Donald Trump-backed Byron Donalds won the governor's race, becoming the state's first Black governor.

Additionally, Republican Ashley Moody retained a US Senate seat, providing some relief to the party. However, the overall results suggest a challenging landscape for the GOP ahead. Uncertainty remains over whether Donald Trump will accept an unfavorable result, given his history of unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. In a podcast released Monday, he stated that he would veto everything if faced with a Democratic Congress, though he added that he might eventually negotiate deals.

As counting continues, the political landscape shifts significantly under the weight of economic pressures and geopolitical tensions.