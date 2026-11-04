Democrats Win South Carolina and North Carolina Senate Seats in Midterm Wave

Democrat Annie Andrews wins South Carolina's Senate seat for the first time in 28 years, while Roy Cooper flips North Carolina, as Democrats show unexpected strength in Florida and seek congressional majorities.

Democrat Annie Andrews won South Carolina's US Senate seat on Tuesday, November 3, a stunning victory over President Donald Trump's hand-picked candidate Darline Graham in a state he carried by nearly 18 percentage points just two years ago.

Democrats Gain Senate Momentum

Andrews, a pediatrician, is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in South Carolina in 28 years, in a race neither party considered competitive until recent weeks. Andrews' win, along with Democrat Roy Cooper's victory in North Carolina's Senate race, gave Democrats two of the four seats they need to net in order to take control of the chamber. In North Carolina, former Governor Cooper easily defeated Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley to win a Republican-held seat, media outlets projected.

Also read Democrats poised to flip Congress: What losing the House and Senate would mean for Trump

It was still too early to determine whether Democrats would replicate those performances in other critical races that will determine the Senate majority, including Alaska, Iowa, Michigan, Maine, Ohio, and Texas. Millions of votes were still uncounted in those states. Democrats were favored to win the House, while the Senate battle unfolded across several closely contested states.

After the death of his ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Graham's sister Darline was appointed to fill his seat and Trump encouraged her to run for a full six-year term. But her political inexperience proved a liability. In Georgia, incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, defeated US Representative Mike Collins in a contest once considered competitive but moved out of reach for Republicans amid Trump's declining approval ratings.

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In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas kept the state's open Senate seat in Democratic hands, defeating Republican John Sununu. In Florida, Republican Senator Ashley Moody fended off Democrat Angie Nixon but was ahead by only about 3 percentage points in a state Trump carried by 13 points in 2024, according to a vote count compiled by Reuters and USA Today, which are partnering this year to collect live election results.

Democrats held onto three House districts in Florida that Republican lawmakers had redrawn earlier this year, all of which backed Trump by at least 9 percentage points. In sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the man named President Donald J. Trump, incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, the projected winner in Georgia, told supporters at a victory party.

The results suggested a Democratic wave was growing large enough to swamp even deeply Republican areas. The fate of the House overall remained uncertain, with the majority of races still uncalled. Midterm elections are typically viewed as a referendum on the president, and that is especially true for Trump, who dominates attention like no other politician. Trump himself told his supporters to pretend I'm on the ballot and held dozens of rallies in the closing weeks.

Voters Rebuff President Trump

According to exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets including major television networks and the Associated Press, half of voters nationwide said they saw the 2026 midterm elections as an opportunity to rebuke the president. Three-quarters said they are angry or dissatisfied with the way the country is headed.

In addition, 70% of voters surveyed said they want Congress to provide more checks and balances on the president. History is against Republicans: The sitting president's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterms since World War Two. Trump's approval rating is hovering near his career lows, with voters frustrated by war with Iran, higher fuel prices and wider affordability concerns.

Led by Trump, Republicans have portrayed Democratic candidates as radical, un-American and even communist, labels Democrats flatly reject. The president has sought to energize his base with more than two dozen campaign rallies since the start of October, most in states he easily won in 2024, underscoring Republicans' defensive posture. Opinion polls show voters are most concerned about affordability and disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue.

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His tariffs on imports, many of which the courts threw out, and his decision to attack Iran in February raised prices for consumers. There are 47 US House races widely seen as competitive, according to a Reuters analysis of the leading election forecasters. If the other contests all proceed as predicted, Democrats would need to win only 13 of those races to secure a majority. But Democrats have little margin for error in the Senate.

The party must defend all of its current seats while winning at least two states that voted for Trump by a double-digit margin two years ago, such as Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Legal observers and Democrats have warned that Trump, who has long falsely claimed that US elections are rigged, may attempt to challenge Tuesday's results if Republicans lose.

Federal Election Monitoring Disputes

The US Justice Department said it had deployed 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states in what it called the largest Election Day monitoring effort in history. Democrats criticized the plan as potential voter intimidation. In roughly two-thirds of the jurisdictions the department listed, voters supported Democrat Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a Reuters analysis found. Election officials in several states reported no issues with the monitoring effort.

New Mexico's secretary of state's office said it had received reports of federal monitors asking unusual questions in one county and that the Justice Department offered assurances that the conduct would be addressed. A New York Times report upended the Alaska Senate race when it said that the campaign of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola, 53, helped recruit a third candidate to run as an independent who shares the first and last name of her Republican opponent, Dan Sullivan, 61.

Alaska Ballot Confusion Controversy

Peltola has denied involvement. Trump's Justice Department has launched a criminal probe into the allegations and filed a lawsuit to block certification of the election results, though a judge dismissed the latter effort. Supporters of the incumbent Sullivan said they were not confused by the presence of two Dan Sullivans on the ballot.

They make it pretty obvious: It says incumbent after his name, said Jake Wesley, 27, who grew up in Anchorage and is now stationed there in the US Air Force. In recent days, Trump has complained repeatedly that voters may not know the meaning of the word.