Democrats Plan Congressional Probes of Musk, Miller and Companies After Midterm Win

Democratic lawmakers say they will investigate Elon Musk, Stephen Miller and large companies when they take control of Congress in January, while House leader Hakeem Jeffries backs impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Democrats will likely target Elon Musk, Stephen Miller and some large companies with congressional probes when they take control of Congress in January, senior lawmakers said on Sunday, November 8.

Democrats Target Musk and Miller for Probes

The plans follow the party's midterm election victory last Tuesday, November 3. Representative Robert Garcia of California and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, set to lead the House oversight and Senate banking committees, vowed aggressive oversight in television appearances. Garcia is the ranking Democrat on the House oversight committee. Garcia said investigations will focus on Musk's involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency's firing of federal workers in 2025.

Also read Trump Orders Justice Department to Investigate Democrats Over Impeachment Threats

They will also examine Miller's role in President Donald Trump's hardline immigration crackdown. I think there is a lot of interest, not just from our committee, but from committees across the Congress to speak to Mr. Musk, Garcia told CNN's State of the Union. Warren said some companies should be ready for congressional investigations, though she did not name any of them.

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If you have been making your profits by cheating American families and scamming your investors, you had better get ready for some investigations, serious ones, Warren told CBS. Miller, whom Garcia called the architect of a horrific, unjust immigration policy, has been promoted to White House chief of staff. Stephen Miller is at the center of the major policy decisions that are happening in the administration, and so it does deserve oversight and investigation, Garcia told CNN.

With Miller as White House chief of staff, the Trump administration is expected to continue its aggressive approach to immigration enforcement, amplify cultural conflicts and give no ground to a Democratic-controlled Congress, officials and experts told Reuters. The crackdown on immigration, which included operations in which two people were fatally shot in Minnesota by federal agents, has proven widely unpopular.

Jeffries Backs Impeachment of Defense Secretary

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in October found that only 37% approved of Trump's handling of immigration, down from 50% when he took office. Hakeem Jeffries, who will become speaker of the US House in January, said on Sunday that Democrats would support a measure to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. That congressional process could remove him from office.

Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican and Trump critic who leaves Congress in January after a Trump-backed primary defeat this year, has said he will reintroduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth soon. Jeffries said he is a hard yes on backing that measure. I believe there will be incredibly strong support for that resolution, Jeffries told ABC's This Week.

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He cited the defense secretary's oversight of the unpopular Iran war launched by Trump in February, which has led to a spike in gas prices. Attorney General Todd Blanche signaled on Sunday that the Trump administration was prepared to battle the Democrats in Congress. He called threats by some Democrats to target administration officials and allies not something we can tolerate in this country.

If that is what this new incoming leadership wants to do, we are ready, said Blanche, a former personal lawyer for Trump. If you work in this administration, you have a lawyer. It is me.