Delhi air quality severe after Diwali fireworks despite court restrictions

Delhi's air quality fell into the very poor and severe categories after residents set off fireworks during Diwali in violation of court orders restricting conventional crackers. The city was ranked the third most polluted in the world as smog blanketed the capital.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Monday morning after residents celebrated Diwali with firecrackers despite court restrictions, releasing smoke and fine particulate matter into the atmosphere and intensifying the seasonal pollution crisis that grips the capital every year.

At 9 a.m. local time, Delhi recorded an air quality index of 370, categorized as very poor by the Central Pollution Control Board, which considers an AQI of up to 50 to be good. Many areas across the city showed readings above 400, placing them in the severe category. A thick blanket of smog shrouded the capital early Monday, with visibility deteriorating as a gray haze covered streets and high-rise buildings.

Also read Indian capital chokes with pollution after Diwali fireworks

Monitoring stations across the city recorded similarly alarming levels throughout the morning. Visuals from Reuters TV showed a layer of smog enveloping India Gate, a prominent spot in central Delhi close to government offices and parliament. Residents in Delhi and Mumbai, the country's financial capital, said firecrackers were going off until late in the night.

Supreme Court Bans Crackers

India's Supreme Court in October had sought to limit Diwali pollution by restricting conventional firecrackers and allowing only approved green firecrackers under specified conditions for three-hour windows on Saturday and Sunday. The crackers produce fewer emissions but are not pollution-free. Delhi was the third-most polluted city in the world as of Monday morning, according to Swiss group IQAir's live ranking. Pakistan's Lahore topped the list with an air quality index of 563, categorized as hazardous.

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Pollution is an annual problem in many parts of northern India from the onset of winter, as cold, heavy air traps vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from crop waste burning. The problem worsens in late October and November when cooler temperatures, low wind speeds and stagnant atmospheric conditions prevent pollutants from dispersing. In big cities such as Delhi, the crisis is exacerbated by a high number of vehicles and construction activity.

The result is a thick haze that can linger over the capital and surrounding areas for days, leaving many residents battling respiratory problems. New Delhi and its metropolitan region, home to more than 30 million people, regularly rank among the world's most polluted areas during winter. The current crisis comes as Diwali fireworks coincide with cooler weather and smoke from crop-residue fires in the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Schools Close Amid Stagnant Air

After harvesting rice, farmers often burn leftover stalks to clear their fields for the next planting season. Delhi has seen poor air quality levels for more than a week and imposed restrictions on Friday under a graded action plan, asking schools to conduct online classes, among other measures. Authorities in New Delhi have implemented a set of measures to curb pollution, which include limits on construction activity and restrictions on diesel generators, while courts have sought restrictions on firecrackers.

Environmentalists say long-term solutions, such as cleaner energy and stricter controls on vehicle emissions, are needed to prevent the annual crisis. The Supreme Court's restrictions on firecrackers and the graded action plan are seen as temporary measures. The air quality crisis is not limited to the capital. Pollution from crop burning in Punjab and Haryana drifts into Delhi, compounding the effects of local emissions.

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Health Experts Warn Of Risks

The combination of factors makes this period the most dangerous for air quality in northern India. Residents have expressed frustration over the recurring problem, which affects millions of people. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to severe air pollution can cause serious cardiovascular and respiratory issues. Despite the restrictions and public awareness campaigns, enforcement remains a challenge.

Many residents continued to set off conventional firecrackers late into the night, ignoring court orders and contributing to the hazardous conditions. The smog is expected to persist in the coming days unless weather conditions change. Authorities are monitoring the situation and may impose additional measures if air quality continues to worsen.