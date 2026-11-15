49th ASEAN Summit opens in Manila with delegates arriving at PICC

Delegates of the 49th ASEAN Summit began arriving at the PICC in Pasay City on Sunday, received by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for the opening ceremony of the four-day summit running November 15 to 18.

Delegates of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) Summit began arriving at the Philippine International Convention Center ( PICC) in Pasay City on Sunday for the opening ceremony of the four-day summit.

Delegates Arrive for 49th ASEAN Summit Opening

The various delegations started arriving at 8:20 a.m. and were received by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at the PICC. The summit marks the beginning of the four-day event, which will run from November 15 to 18. Among the delegates are Director-General U Han Win Aung, Myanmar representative, and Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia. Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Madame Alouny Kommasith of the Lao People's Democratic Republic are also attending.

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Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail represent Malaysia, while Prime Minister Lawrence Wong represents Singapore. Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung of Vietnam are likewise present. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Mrs. Thananon Charnvirakul of Thailand are participating, along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Prime Minister Mark Joseph Carney of Canada are also in attendance.

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International Leaders Complete List of ASEAN Attendees

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah of Brunei, as well as President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, complete the list of delegates. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Mrs. Janja Lula da Silva of Brazil are also taking part in the summit. After participating in photo opportunities, the delegates rode e-trikes designed to look like traditional jeepneys to go to the PICC Plenary Hall for the opening ceremony.

As the Philippines wraps up its chairmanship of the 49th ASEAN Summit, several key measures are expected to be finalized to address challenges facing member states. The Department of Foreign Affairs has said these measures aim to address issues including the impacts of the ongoing regional and global developments.