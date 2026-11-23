Senator Ronald dela Rosa has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to dismiss a complaint over his prolonged absence, arguing it is insufficient and that proceedings should wait for a Supreme Court case on the ICC arrest warrant.

Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to dismiss the complaint over his prolonged absence from official duties, arguing it is insufficient in form and substance.

The answer was submitted through his legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, in a 24-page document. The committee received it by email on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 8:51 pm, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III. Sotto said the answer was not signed personally by Dela Rosa and will be considered in the next ethics hearing. The complaint was filed on February 25 by the anti-corruption group Wag Kang Ku-corrupt and was supplemented by affidavits submitted on September 14.

Also read Senate Ethics Chairman Demands Dela Rosa's Explanation for Absences Amid Inquiry on Missing Affidavits

It accused Dela Rosa of prolonged absence from official duties and asked the panel to investigate whether he violated Senate rules and ethical standards. The group also sought appropriate sanctions if warranted. The ethics panel earlier returned the complaint for failing to comply with its rules. After the supplemental affidavits were filed, the committee found it sufficient in form and substance during an executive session on October 22.

Dela Rosa Challenges Complaint Sufficiency

The committee then directed Dela Rosa to submit a written response within 15 days of receiving the notice. According to the document, his office received the committee's letter, dated October 22, on November 5. In his answer, Dela Rosa argued the complaint should be dismissed for failure to comply with Section 17 of the committee's rules, citing deficiencies in form and substance and the absence of an offense cognizable by the panel.

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He said it lacked specific factual allegations and did not establish an offense within the committee's jurisdiction. In his preliminary statement, Dela Rosa questioned the allegations, saying the complainants relied on news reports, opinion and affidavits that allegedly lacked personal knowledge of his attendance record. The complaint that seeks to discipline a Senator elected by the nation must rest on more than templates, opinion, and news, the answer stated.

He also questioned the standard invoked by the complainants, arguing it was not applicable to members of Congress under existing rules. He said the complainants were seeking legislation to extend such a standard to lawmakers. Dela Rosa also asked the committee to hold the proceedings in abeyance pending the resolution of a related case before the Supreme Court. The case, Duterte and Dela Rosa v.

Bersamin, et al. , G.R. No. 278747, raises legal questions concerning the enforcement of the ICC warrant. He has separately asked the Supreme Court to reverse its earlier ruling denying his plea for a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of the ICC arrest warrant.

Supreme Court Case Halts Proceedings

In seeking reconsideration, his lawyer argued the enforcement posture against the senator had escalated while the motion remained unresolved. The motion also cited developments since the original petition, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government's declaration of Dela Rosa as armed and dangerous and the P50-million bounty offered for his arrest.

Dela Rosa opposed the complainants' request to suspend the operations of his Senate office, including the release of salaries and operational expenses, pending the resolution of the complaint. If the committee proceeds further, he asked that he be furnished with copies of all records on which it intends to rely and be afforded a hearing through counsel. He also asked for the opportunity to examine the complainants and their witnesses and to present evidence.

The ICC warrant against Dela Rosa was issued under seal on November 6, 2025, and unsealed on May 11, 2026. The court said there were reasonable grounds to believe he was responsible for the crime against humanity of murder in connection with alleged killings during the anti-drug campaign. He remains at large.

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Dela Rosa has been out of public view since leaving Senate premises in the early hours of May 14, following his brief return to the chamber on May 11. He had appeared on May 11 to support Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's bid for the Senate presidency. He then remained inside the Senate building for three days as he sought refuge from possible arrest. He was then under Senate protective custody amid reports of the ICC arrest warrant.

Massive Manhunt Underway for Senator

Hours later, at around 2:30 am, Dela Rosa left the Senate building, accompanied by his political ally, a Philippine Military Academy classmate. The Philippine National Police said it had received and acted on around 500 leads concerning his possible whereabouts. Operations were conducted in Mindanao, the Visayas, Bicol and parts of Luzon, including remote islands. The Department of the Interior and Local Government has offered a P50-million reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Police Regional Office-Davao Region earlier this month told SunStar Davao that it was willing to coordinate with other agencies should an arrest warrant require authorities to locate Dela Rosa in the region. The regional police office had previously said it was monitoring whether the senator was in Davao, although it had reported no confirmed movement of him in the region.

Dela Rosa is among the former officials of the Rodrigo Duterte administration implicated in the bloody anti-drug campaign, which human rights organizations say resulted in nearly 30,000 deaths. The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I issued the arrest warrant against the senator in November 2025 over his alleged role in the drug war.

The court identified him as a co-perpetrator in the case, saying those involved controlled a structure of power that enabled them to direct and control the actions of those who carried out the killings. Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III said on November 22 that the committee could proceed with hearings even without Dela Rosa's response. The Senate Rules Committee may also consider proposals concerning absent senators.

Sotto confirmed receiving Dela Rosa's answer and said it will be considered in the next Ethics hearing, which will be scheduled at the soonest time.