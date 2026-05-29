Dela Rosa's Camp to Appeal PNP Decision to Revoke Firearms License

Dela Rosa's camp plans to file an appeal with the PNP over its decision to revoke his firearms license, according to his lawyer. The police operations to locate Dela Rosa are ongoing, and Remulla urged Dela Rosa to surrender and respect his rights, which will be observed.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said that police operations to locate Senator Ronald Dela Rosa are ongoing across the country. Remulla stated that the police are disposing of all their resources to find Dela Rosa , citing the vast number of islands and barangays to search.

He emphasized that there are always leads but most of them are just leads, and that Dela Rosa should surrender to avoid prolonging the situation. Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said that all of Dela Rosa's possible whereabouts will be checked, including his ancestral house in Davao del Sur and the address where his firearms are located.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) earlier confirmed that it has issued an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa in connection with the killings under the war on drugs. Dela Rosa's camp plans to file an appeal with the PNP over its decision to revoke his firearms license, according to his lawyer. The police operations are ongoing, and Remulla urged Dela Rosa to surrender and respect his rights, which will be observed.

Remulla stated that it is not easy to search for Dela Rosa, given the large number of islands and barangays to search, but the police are doing their best to locate him. The police are also checking Dela Rosa's possible whereabouts, including his ancestral house in Davao del Sur and the address where his firearms are located.

Remulla emphasized that the police will follow all due process for Dela Rosa if he surrenders, and will treat him as an officer and a gentleman. The situation is ongoing, and the police are doing their best to locate Dela Rosa and bring him to justice. The ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa is a significant development in the case, and the police are working to implement it.

Dela Rosa's camp plans to file an appeal with the PNP over its decision to revoke his firearms license, which is a separate issue from the arrest warrant. The situation is complex, and the police are doing their best to navigate it and bring Dela Rosa to justice





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Dela Rosa PNP ICC Arrest Warrant Firearms License

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