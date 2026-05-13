Dela Rosa rejects ICC surrender call, cites overwhelming public support

Philippine Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa dismisses minority senators' plea for him to surrender to the ICC following an arrest warrant, arguing political motives and asserting national sovereignty amid public backing.

Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa on Wednesday firmly rejected the plea from minority senators urging him to surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him.

Dela Rosa underscored that out of the 24 senators in the Philippine Congress, only five support the resolution, which he dismissed as a politically motivated move. He pointed out that the alleged families of victims of reported extrajudicial killings (EJKs) constituted only a small portion of the Filipino population. He argued that these voices did not represent the majority, stating that approximately 90% of Filipinos opposed his surrender, emphasizing national sovereignty and autonomy.

Dela Rosa dismissed the criticisms as political maneuvering rather than a genuine call for justice. He maintained that the ICC's actions were influenced by political agendas, given the Philippines' withdrawal from the international body and its stance on maintaining domestic jurisdiction over such matters. He cited widespread public support for his decision, claiming that most Filipinos believe he should not submit to foreign authorities.

Meanwhile, the five Senators from the new Senate minority bloc—Francis Pangilinan, Vicente Sotto III, Panfilo Lacson, Risa Hontiveros, and Bam Aquino—filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 395, arguing that the government should recognize judicial processes involving its former officials. They highlighted historical precedents, including the voluntary surrender of former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile and the legal battles pursued by Senator Leila de Lima and former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

The ICC issued the warrant against Dela Rosa for his alleged involvement in a 'common plan' led by former President Rodrigo Duterte to neutralize suspected criminals through violent means, including murder. Duterte remains detained in The Hague while awaiting trial for crimes against humanity linked to widespread extrajudicial killings during his administration. The conflict between the Philippine government and the ICC underscores a broader debate on sovereignty and international justice, particularly concerning high-profile figures accused of human rights violations.

Dela Rosa's defiance reflects the divide within the country over accountability and cooperation with international legal institutions, amid ongoing allegations of ruthless drug war tactics under Duterte's leadership





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Bato Dela Rosa ICC Arrest Warrant Extrajudicial Killings Rodrigo Duterte Filipino Sovereignty

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