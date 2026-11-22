Senator Ronald dela Rosa's office confirmed receipt of an ethics complaint over his prolonged absence and asked whether more affidavits are coming. The ethics panel gave him 15 days to respond, while his counsel insists he has not abandoned his office.

The office of Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa has formally acknowledged receipt of the notice of complaint filed before the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges regarding his prolonged absence.

In a letter dated November 19, 2026 to committee chair Senator Vicente Tito Sotto III, Dela Rosa chief of staff Marianne Kristel Dela Rosa-Estoesta said the notice they received was dated November 5 on the complaint filed by Wag Kang KuCorrupt. For the record, the transmittal received by this Office contains exclusively the main complaint and the five affidavits executed by Susan Villanueva, Jasmine Ong, Cielo Magno, Jaimee Baliton and Christopher Cabahaug, Dela Rosa-Estoesta said.

Also read Senator Dela Rosa's Counsel Defends Absence Amid ICC Warrant

She asked whether more affidavits are expected, noting there were nine signatories to the original complaint filed in February 2026 so their records are complete and they can prepare their response. Rest assured that Senator Dela Rosa remains steadfast in his commitment to the Senate as an institution and to the processes of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Dela Rosa-Estoesta said.

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Wag Kang KuCorrupt Group Posts Ethics Panel Letter

The Wag Kang KuCorrupt group posted the panel transmittal letter to Dela Rosa on Facebook on Friday, November 20, 2026. Committee chair Senator Tito Sotto, who signed the document dated October 22, 2026, later confirmed the complaint to reporters. The group first filed an ethics complaint against Dela Rosa in February 2026, but it was returned over failure to comply with the rules.

The group petition argued that Dela Rosa prolonged absence showed a dereliction of duty and a grave abuse of privilege. Under ordinary working conditions in both the public and private sectors, employees who fail to report for work without authorized leave are ordinarily subjected to disciplinary measures, including salary deductions, suspension, or even outright termination, the group original complaint read.

Breadwinners across the country work tirelessly, often under difficult conditions, precisely because their families welfare depends on daily accountability and performance, it added. The ethics panel gave Dela Rosa 15 days upon receipt of the complaint to provide his written response and any information regarding the matter.

Senator Sotto Clarifies Affidavit Submission Status

Senator Sotto, replying to the question from Dela Rosa office on whether there are more affidavits, said no other submission has been made in relation to the complaint apart from those transmitted to you under the Committee letter dated October 22, 2026. The Committee reiterates that you submit a written response, together with any information related to the complaint, within the period stated in the said letter, pursuant to Section 18 (C) of the rules of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Sotto added.

Dela Rosa counsel, Israelito Torreon, maintained that the senator has not abandoned his office. Senator Dela Rosa has not abandoned his office. His office remains open, fully staffed, and working, Torreon said. He is not attending in person only because he faces arrest and surrender to a foreign tribunal on a warrant whose enforceability in the Philippines is still pending before the Supreme Court, Torreon said.

Senator Dela Rosa will file his answer within the period the committee has given, and will ask that the complaint be dismissed, Torreon added. The National Bureau of Investigation attempted to serve the ICC arrest warrant against Dela Rosa when he made a comeback in the Senate after being absent for six months on May 11, 2026. Dela Rosa refused to be arrested, resulting in a staircase chase.

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Senate Custody and Missing Senator Timeline Explained

He was later placed under the protective custody of the Senate, then under the leadership of Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano. Dela Rosa started missing Senate engagements in 2025 following reports that the ICC had issued an arrest warrant against him. He resurfaced on May 11, 2026, but left Senate custody in the early morning of May 14, 2026 after a shooting incident erupted inside the legislative chamber premises. He has not been seen publicly ever since.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier offered a P50-million reward in exchange for any information that may lead to Dela Rosa arrest, and he now faces that bounty. Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I alleged Dela Rosa was involved in a common plan that lasted from November 1, 2011 until March 16, 2019 to execute alleged criminals, particularly those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production. Dela Rosa served as a former chief of the Davao region police office and later the entire national police agency when Duterte took office in 2016.

The complaint was filed by Wag Kang KuCorrupt, represented by Barry Gutierrez and Cielo Magno, among others. The group original complaint carried nine signatories, while the transmitted affidavits were executed by five individuals. The ethics panel notice, signed by Sotto and dated October 22, 2026, was transmitted to Dela Rosa office and received on November 5, 2026. The panel later confirmed the complaint to reporters after the group posted the transmittal letter on Facebook.

Dela Rosa office acknowledged the notice on November 19, 2026 and asked for clarification on whether additional affidavits would be submitted. Sotto responded that no other submission has been made apart from those already transmitted. Sotto also reiterated the committee directive for Dela Rosa to submit a written response and any related information within the stated period under the Senate ethics committee rules.