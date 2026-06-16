Defensor Expresses Concern Over Worsening Climate of Intimidation

Defensor expressed concern over what he described as a worsening climate of intimidation surrounding individuals involved in the event. The situation in our country is dangerous and very chaotic. Democratic institutions such as the Senate are being undermined, and even senators are being subjected to pressure.

Defensor expressed concern over what he described as a worsening climate of intimidation surrounding individuals involved in the event. The situation in our country is dangerous and very chaotic.

Democratic institutions such as the Senate are being undermined, and even senators are being subjected to pressure. Just by coming here, many threats and acts of pressure have already taken place. We will leave it to them as a group to decide what they will do. What is important is that the truth should not be prevented from coming out.

That is all we want. During the hearing, Gerone Valderama, who identified himself as a former Marine, alleged that he delivered approximately 30 suitcases containing money to former Speaker and Leyte representative Martin Romualdez at a residence on Narra Street in Forbes Park, Makati City. Valderama also named Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia, former PNP general and now Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicolas Torre, and ML Party-list Representative Leila de Lima as recipients of suitcases.

De Lima previously filed complaints with the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation against the 18 supposed bagmen, saying the lack of consistency in their statements clearly shows their claims are false. Defensor's statement comes as the event continues to draw attention from the public and the media, with many calling for transparency and accountability. The situation remains tense, with many wondering what will happen next.

The truth is slowly coming to light, and it remains to be seen how this will all play out. The event is a stark reminder of the importance of protecting democratic institutions and the rule of law. The situation in our country is a complex one, and it will take time and effort to resolve. The people are demanding answers, and it is up to those in power to provide them.

The event has sparked a national conversation about the state of our democracy and the need for reform. It is a call to action, and it is up to us to respond. The situation is fluid, and it is hard to predict what will happen next. But one thing is certain - the people will not be silenced.

The truth will come out, and justice will be served. The event is a reminder that we are all in this together, and that we must work together to build a better future. The situation in our country is a wake-up call, and it is up to us to respond. We must stand together and demand that our leaders do the same.

The event has sparked a sense of urgency, and it is up to us to seize the moment. We must use this opportunity to build a better future, one that is based on truth, justice, and equality. The situation in our country is a complex one, but it is not insurmountable. We must work together to build a brighter future, one that is based on the principles of democracy and the rule of law





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Defensor Intimidation Event Senate Pressure

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