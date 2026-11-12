Defense witness says he partly repaid Carpio for P200,000 Ginza meal

Atty. Anel Antero testified he reimbursed Manases Carpio about P16,000 for a P200,000 Ginza dinner, during Day 43 of Sara Duterte's impeachment trial.

A defense witness said on Thursday that he partly reimbursed Atty. Manases Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, for a P200,000 credit card bill for a meal in Ginza, Tokyo, Japan.

Atty. Anel Antero, described as a supposed close friend of the Vice President and her husband, gave the testimony during Day 43 of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. Antero testified that he was with Carpio and nine other law school friends when they dined in Ginza and used Carpio's credit card to pay for the bill. He said he later reimbursed Carpio with 40,000 Japanese Yen, or around P16,000.

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Carpio Partially Reimbursed Credit Card Bill

Naalala ko po ang naging share ko po ay apat na lapad. That's 40,000 Yen, Antero said during direct examination by Lindon Bacquel. The reimbursement covered only part of the P200,000 bill, meaning Antero did not pay the full amount charged to Carpio's credit card. Private prosecutor Virgil Ligutan, during cross examination, asked Antero if he could provide a photograph showing he was with the 11 people who dined in Ginza with Carpio.

Antero replied that he did not have any photograph with him. He said, wala po akong dalang photograph. During Ligutan's questioning, Antero also said he received compensation from Carpio because Antero works at Carpio's law firm. But when Ligutan asked Antero if he received over P580,000 in remittance from Carpio based on Anti-Money Laundering Council records, Antero did not give a categorical answer.

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Honestly, I don't recall, Antero said. Ligutan said the money transfer happened in July 2020 based on AMLC records. Antero responded by saying, I still don't recall. Defense counsel Bacquel objected in many instances, questioning the relevance of Ligutan's questions.

Public Officials Must Lead Modest Life

Ligutan cited the Constitutional provision mandating public officials and their family members to lead a modest life and refrain from ostentatious display of wealth. This is central to the unexplained wealth, your honor. This is in the law: public officials and members of their family should lead a modest life. How is that irrelevant?

Ligutan said. Being the spouse of the Vice President does not make him immune from the requirements of leading a modest life, your honor, he added. The testimony was among the proceedings on Day 43 of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.