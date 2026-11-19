Rainer Dela Fuente, a defense expert witness in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, admitted he had not read the prosecution's financial forensic report before testifying, prompting criticism from senator-judges.

A defense witness in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte admitted on Thursday that he had not read the prosecution's financial forensic report or reviewed its supporting documents before taking the stand.

Lawyer Rainer Dela Fuente, head of AML Consulting PH and a former Anti-Money Laundering Council financial investigator, testified on Day 44 of the trial on November 19, 2026. Defense counsel Mark Vinluan presented Dela Fuente as an expert witness to challenge the findings of prosecution witness Alexander Cabrera, a financial forensic analyst. Cabrera's report alleged that Duterte and her husband, Mans Carpio, had accumulated at least P817 million in unexplained wealth from 2022 to 2025.

Also read Sara Duterte impeachment trial Day 44: defense presents Rainer dela Fuente, four witnesses

During direct examination, Vinluan repeatedly referred to Cabrera as a so-called expert and asked whether it was important in financial investigations to meticulously go through records one by one instead of relying on summaries based on conjectures. Dela Fuente said it was very important, adding that deviations could cast doubt on computations. He said investigations should not be based on conjectures but on facts.

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Witness Admits Not Reading Forensic Report

However, Dela Fuente told the court he had not been provided copies of the report. Asked whether he had received copies of AMLC records, bank statements, insurance placements, and general information sheets of companies linked to Duterte, he answered no. Vinluan confirmed the witness had not reviewed the entire report, saying the defense intended to focus on specific portions of the 50-page document. Senator-judge Joel Villanueva asked Vinluan whether he had given the witness a copy of the forensic report.

Vinluan replied no, explaining the defense did not want prior correspondence with its witness. Villanueva said that if Dela Fuente is to refute the report, then he should have seen the report and read it. Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo echoed the sentiment, saying Dela Fuente had no idea what was stated by the witness and should have been given a copy of the documents beforehand so he could study them.

Tulfo Questions Benz G-Wagon Car Ownership

Tulfo also questioned why the ownership of a P13.5 million Benz G-Wagon was raised during questioning. Vinluan had shown Dela Fuente a photo of the vehicle and asked what he thought of a politician who owned such a car. Dela Fuente said he would rather not answer that. Tulfo asked: What is he, a salesman?

Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo also spoke up, asking presiding officer Francis Escudero to put the witness on a shorter leash and questioning his qualifications. Senator-judge Bam Aquino asked Dela Fuente whether any of the financial and bank records subpoenaed by the impeachment court had been shown to him. Dela Fuente could be heard off-camera saying none. Aquino said the testimony was really concepts and general ideas about the AMLA and financial investigations.

He told the witness it was not his fault, but many times witnesses reply that they do not know, and senators want witnesses who can give direct answers. Dela Fuente cited confidentiality concerns to explain why he did not review the report and its supporting documents. He said he was not dismissing Cabrera's findings but was merely answering hypothetical questions based on his understanding of the law.

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He said his only basis was the AMLA and Philippine laws, so he could answer based on the law. He said he personally did not want to read the report because he did not have access to it and reading it could develop biases. During Senator-judge Risa Hontiveros' interjection, he said he still respected Cabrera but maintained the law should be followed.

Prosecutor Challenges Financial Expert Qualifications

He said his role was to compare what Cabrera did with what is in the law and see if it aligned with AMLA provisions. Prosecution lawyer Jose Manuel Diokno questioned Dela Fuente's qualifications. He asked whether the witness's claimed expertise as a financial expert in financial investigation only came from the 25 months he served as an entry-level investigator for the AMLC. Dela Fuente answered in the affirmative.

Dela Fuente also admitted that he was not challenging the accuracy or truthfulness of the AMLC reports, SEC records, and bank records involving the Vice President. Diokno, like the senators, made a big deal of the fact that Dela Fuente did not read the forensic examination report prepared by Cabrera. He asked Dela Fuente to imagine being evaluated on his own investigation report, with the evaluator deciding not to read everything and picking only portions.

He asked whether that would be unfair. Diokno also asked whether Dela Fuente would agree that context means a lot in evaluating the veracity of a financial report. Dela Fuente was listed as a defense witness who would testify on fundamental legal concepts under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. Duterte is being tried for Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which involves allegations of unexplained wealth. The trial is ongoing.