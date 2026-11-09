Davao City assessor testifies on China trips at Sara Duterte impeachment trial

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin, the defense's first witness at the Sara Duterte impeachment trial, faced questioning over a 25-day China trip and other foreign travels. Prosecutors and senator-judges challenged his claims that he could not recall details of the trips.

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin, the defense team's first witness in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, admitted on Monday that he traveled to China but said he paid his own expenses, after the House prosecution panel flagged a 25-day stay that it called unusual for a simple tourist.

House lead prosecutor Gerville Luistro of Batangas raised the alarm after Adalin repeatedly dodged questions from both the prosecution and senator-judges about his frequent trips to China. Luistro said Adalin was part of a delegation that went to China and stayed there from January 5 to 30 this year. That is not normal for a simple tourist visiting another country, Luistro said. Twenty-five days?

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Hotel accommodations alone in a two-star or three-star hotel could have cost more than P100,000, she added. Adalin initially said he could not recall a trip or whether the Chinese government had paid for it. But amid repeated questioning, he later told the Senate impeachment court that he indeed went to China and paid his own expenses. He said he confirmed the travel with his office.

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At the resumption of the trial on Monday, private prosecutor Jay Tolosa asked about Adalin's foreign trips to test his credibility after what he described as evasive answers during cross-examination. Tolosa asked whether Adalin was one of the Davao local government officials who went to China in November 2025 on an all-expenses-paid tour sponsored by the Chinese Consulate. Adalin maintained that the prosecutor's question was irrelevant, but later addressed it by saying he could not recall traveling to China.

Senator Lists Witness Foreign Travel Records

Senator-Judge Raffy Tulfo confronted Adalin, saying that based on records, he had flown to China on January 25, 2026 and November 12, 2018, aside from his travels to other countries in previous years. Tulfo also cited Immigration records showing Adalin traveled to Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia. You have a lot of trips, engineer. You have Hong Kong, you have Thailand, you have Australia.

I'm not belittling you, but how much is your salary that you are always going abroad, Tulfo said. Asked who sponsored his recent trip, the city official said other department heads, particularly the city administrator, city engineer, and city treasurer, joined him but maintained it was a personal, not an official travel. Tulfo said there was nothing wrong about traveling to China but pointed out that if the sponsor is the Chinese government, then it is a problem.

He noted that Vice President Sara Duterte's husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, owned shares in Cale88, which received P319 million in remittances from China and Hong Kong. So it does not sound good for Filipinos to learn that a government official, especially one holding a very high position in our government, is receiving money from China, with which we have a dispute in the West Philippine Sea, he said.

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Hontiveros Questions Witness Travel Recall

Senator-Judge Risa Hontiveros likewise questioned Adalin's inability to recall details of his foreign trips, particularly the places they visited in China. She asked whether he went to Beijing, Shanghai or Fujian, three major cities in China. Adalin replied that he does not enjoy traveling that much. He said he is not keen on traveling, which is why he did not memorize the places they went to.

Hontiveros shot back: You are not keen on traveling but you traveled anyway? The senator also said it was unbelievable that an engineer and city assessor who supposedly knows the maps presented by the defense and the prosecution cannot remember where in a major country they went. She asked how someone could travel abroad, visit more than one place, and not remember it 10 months later. Were you blindfolded, she asked.

Senator-Judge Vicente Sotto III said the Bureau of Immigration could be asked to verify the trip if Adalin refused to answer. Asked by Presiding Officer Francis Escudero whether he could not remember the trip itself or merely its date, Adalin answered that maybe it was the date. Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo warned Adalin that he was under oath and could be cited for contempt for his shifting answers. He said it seemed the witness was making fools out of the Senate.

The hearing was part of Day 40 of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The prosecution has been examining the defense's first witness over travel records and possible foreign funding links.