A defense witness told the Senate impeachment court that the financial transactions of Vice President Sara Duterte, including P2.7 billion from 2009 to 2013, need further investigation through a freeze order and bank inquiry.

A witness for the defense panel said on Thursday that the financial transactions of Vice President Sara Duterte need a further look based on data submitted by the Anti-Money Laundering Council, as the Senate continues to tackle her alleged unexplained wealth.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said the AMLAC submitted financial transactions made by Duterte from 2007 to 2025. Of these, Duterte had transactions of P2.7 billion from 2009 to 2013. Gatchalian asked lawyer Rainer Dela Fuente of AML Consulting PH about his analysis of the data. He said: Sa mga ganitong data na sinubmit sa amin, hindi ko inimbento ito, ano ang analysis niyo dito?

Also read Sara Duterte impeachment trial Day 44: defense presents Rainer dela Fuente, four witnesses

Dela Fuente Urges Further Investigation Into Transactions

This means: With data like this submitted to us, I did not make this up, what is your analysis of it? Dela Fuente said further investigation into the transactions would lead to other processes such as a freeze order and a bank inquiry. He said: Ayan po ay it would merit further investigation, your honor. Ayan po ay magti-trigger ng other compulsory processes like freeze order, bank inquiry, so we can dig into the details.

Makita sa statement of accounts the actual deposit slips, withdrawal slips. This means: That, Your Honor, would merit further investigation. That would trigger other compulsory processes like a freeze order or bank inquiry so we can dig into the details. We can see in the statement of accounts the actual deposit slips and withdrawal slips.

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He added: Magkakaroon tayo ng conclusion if we get those documents; we gather those documents. As much as possible, no conclusion is being made. We only make the conclusion after exhausting all the legal remedies. This means: We will reach a conclusion if we get those documents, if we gather those documents.

Senate Impeachment Court Tackles Unexplained Wealth Article

As much as possible, no conclusion is being made; we only make a conclusion after exhausting all legal remedies. The Senate impeachment court is tackling Article 2 of the Articles of Impeachment. It specifically alleges that the Vice President accumulated unexplained wealth through failure to fully and truthfully disclose all her and her spouse's assets, liabilities, and net worth in her statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth, including in her SALN for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024.

It also alleges failure to divest and instead willfully continued all her business interests during her tenure as vice president for the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Moreover, Dela Fuente noted that a closer look into bank documents would be crucial in the case. He said: Doon niyo malalaman sino ang pinuntahan, kanino napunta ang pera, ano ang transaction codes. This means: I think the bank records, the source documents.

Bank Inquiry Needed To Dig Deeper Than CTRs

There you will find out where it went, who received the money, and what the transaction codes are. Dela Fuente added: Kasi ang CTRs, STRs, these are just snapshots. Hindi niyo nakikita yung mga in between na nangyayari. So makikita niyo yan if you dig deeper, makikita niyo yan sa bank inquiry.

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This means: Because CTRs and STRs, these are just snapshots. You do not see what happens in between. So you will see that if you dig deeper; you will see that in a bank inquiry. When asked by Gatchalian if such discrepancies in financial transactions could lead to an impeachable offense, the witness said it is up to the Senate impeachment court.

Dela Fuente Defers Impeachable Offense Determination To Court

Dela Fuente said: That your honor is a question of law and I would defer again to the honorable impeachment court if it is or it is not an impeachable offense.