Defense Seeks Trial Delay in Tupac Shakur Murder Case

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, is requesting a postponement of his upcoming trial. His attorneys argue that new evidence and the need to interview key witnesses necessitate more time for investigation to ensure a fair trial. The defense claims Davis was not present at the shooting and suggests the possibility of another individual being responsible.

Attorneys for Duane ' Keffe D ' Davis, the man suspected of killing rap icon Tupac Shakur , are seeking to delay next month's trial. They contend that additional investigative time is crucial to ensure Davis receives a fair trial. The motion filed Friday in a Nevada court sheds light on Davis' defense strategy, highlighting that a private investigator has unearthed witnesses who can testify that Davis was not present at the 1996 shooting scene nor in Las Vegas at the time.

The motion also suggests the possibility of another individual orchestrating the shooting and mentions that witnesses who could shed light on this are currently being interviewed. Davis' defense team asserted in a statement that these recent developments and the need to interview key witnesses warrant a postponement. A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday to deliberate on the trial's timing, which is currently slated to commence in March. 'This case involves allegations spanning decades, and with each new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly evident that critical facts remain fully unexamined,' stated Carl Arnold, the lead attorney representing Davis. On September 7, 1996, Shakur was a passenger in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight. They were stopped at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled alongside their vehicle, leading to an eruption of gunfire. Davis, a former gang leader accused of orchestrating Shakur's killing near the Las Vegas Strip, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. He has been incarcerated since his September 2023 arrest. Long identified as one of four suspects during the initial investigation, Davis is the sole individual to be formally charged. Arnold argues that Davis should never have been charged due to immunity agreements he claims to have reached with both federal and local prosecutors years ago while residing in California. Prosecutors, however, maintain that any immunity agreement was limited in scope and assert they possess compelling evidence against Davis, including his own accounts of the shooting detailed in his tell-all memoir, 'Compton Street Legend.' Davis has acknowledged in both interviews and his memoir that he provided the firearm used in the drive-by shooting and that he was present in the vehicle. However, his court filings maintain that his recent descriptions of orchestrating the drive-by shooting were 'for entertainment purposes and to make money.' Davis' defense attorneys also claim to have witness information indicating Shakur was in stable condition following the shooting and that his death occurred suddenly after a week-long hospitalization. They are currently consulting with medical and forensic experts to evaluate potential alternative causes of death





